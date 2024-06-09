Fact Check: Was Game of Thrones star Sean Bean manhandled out of Liverpool pub for vaping? Viral video explored

Game of Thrones star Sean Bean got into an altercation with security at a Liverpool pub. According to The Independent, it was alleged that Bean was dragged out of his booth at the Tom Thumb bar in Liverpool on Friday, May 31, for refusing the security's instruction to stop using his vape indoors.

Video footage of the incident circulating online also showcased the actor having a confrontation with bar security. Eyewitness statements reported by Mail Online claim that the actor was dragged out of the bar after allegedly refusing to leave. However, the bar owner told Metro in a statement that the whole incident was blown out of proportion and that Bean was welcome back anytime.

"Sean Bean behaved fine and is a great guy it was a misunderstanding": Liverpool pub owner

Sean Bean allegedly got into a confrontation with the security personnel of a Liverpool pub, the Tom Thumb. Footage circulating online showcases the actor being held by his throat and being asked to calm down before getting dragged away. The footage also had Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz playing in the background as the confrontation occurred.

It was alleged that the whole situation, which took place on the last day of May, arose due to Bean refusing to stop vaping inside the bar despite being asked not to do so by security. An anonymous bar patron detailed their account of the events to Mail Online. The eyewitness told the publication that they were initially "surprised and pleased" to see Sean Bean at the pub. The person detailed:

"When the bouncer went over to him, I thought it was for a photo, but actually he was asking Sean to stop vaping in the bar."

According to the patron, Bean allegedly told the bouncer that he could do whatever he wanted. The patron asserted that they honestly felt like the actor was being "a right a***hole." The person even felt like the bouncers were being "fair enough" as they treated Bean like they treated everybody else.

As per the customer, when the bouncer allegedly came back, the Game of Thrones actor started vaping again, which prompted security to ask him to leave the bar. Bean allegedly refused to do so by "clinging onto his chair." The patron told the publication:

"I was so shocked by the fight I couldn't move - my jaw just hit the floor."

The anonymous eyewitness added:

"I was really saddened by his smugness. He really seemed to feel like he could do what he wanted."

However, the owner and operator of the pub felt that the whole incident was not quite as intense as it was alleged to be. The owner told Metro in a statement:

"This has all been blown out of proportion. Sean Bean behaved fine and is a great guy it was a misunderstanding."

The Tom Thumb owner added:

"Sean Bean and the doorman shook hands outside the bar and Sean is welcome back anytime."

The 65-year-old actor was in Liverpool for filming the upcoming BBC One crime drama set in Liverpool titled This City Is Ours. The series, which will consist of eight parts, is written by Stephen Butchard of The Last Kingdom fame. Sean Bean will play a gang leader named Ronnie Phelan in the series, which will also star James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Onslow, Jack McMullen, Darci Shaw, and Julie Graham.

Sean Bean portrayed the former head of the House Stark, Lord Eddard Stark, also known as Ned Stark, in HBO's Game of Thrones for the first season of the show. Bean also portrayed brave Gondor warrior Boromir in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings film series.

