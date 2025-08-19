Amazon Prime Video's Fallout season 2 is set to continue the post-apocalyptic drama that captivated audiences in its debut season. The highly anticipated follow-up has been given a December 2025 release window, although an exact release date has yet to be announced. After wrapping production in early May 2025, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about when they can return to the wasteland.

The series will likely continue where season 1 left off, following the journey of Lucy (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten) as they head to New Vegas. And Fallout season 2 promises to expand the universe with new monsters, factions, and even environments that will explore the lore established by the video-game series.

Filming for season 2 began in December 2024 and finally wrapped up in May 2025, following delays due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Beyond the returning cast of Purnell, Goggins, and Moten, Fallout season 2 features an expansive roster of new characters. This includes Macaulay Culkin as an erratic genius and Michaela Coel in an undisclosed role.

When and where will the Fallout season 2 release?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@TrailerProPictures)

Fallout season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in December 2025, with the exact release date yet to be confirmed. Following the immense success of the first season, as it became one of Prime Video’s most-watched titles ever, the show was renewed for a third season before its second season even premiered. All episodes will likely be available to stream globally.

Amazon has not yet announced whether it'll follow the same release pattern as season 1 or opt for a weekly schedule. All 10 episodes of the first season were released simultaneously by the streaming platform, and it is still available for streaming for those looking to catch up before the new episodes arrive.

Furthermore, according to IMDb, season 2 will have 8 episodes; however, as mentioned above, their release date and titles have yet to be revealed. Here is the list of episodes:

A Prime Video subscription will be required to access the content. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, or it can be subscribed to as a standalone service.

All cast members in Fallout season 2

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@TrailerProPictures)

Fallout season 2 consists of an impressive cast, led by returning stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, who reprise their roles as Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul, respectively. The other returning star is Aaron Moten as Maximus, who continues his journey with the Brotherhood of Steel. The trio will be joined by a strong supporting cast, including veteran actors Kyle MacLachlan and Leslie Uggams.

Here is the expected Fallout season 2 cast list:

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Macaulay Culkin - TBC

Moisés Arias - Norm MacLean

Frances Turner - Barb

What to expect from Fallout season 2?

Set to be released in December 2025, Fallout season 2 will continue exploring the post-apocalyptic wasteland through dual storylines similar to its predecessor. The second season will be set 15 years after the finale, and the storyline will follow Lucy and her group as they traverse across the wasteland to New Vegas.

Another potential storyline will delve deeper into the past, exploring more of The Ghoul's history as Cooper Howard. Furthermore, season 2 aims to expand the universe established in the first season by introducing new factions and monsters. The trailer shows Lucy and The Ghoul traversing across the wasteland, and as per the official description for the second season, that’s exactly what will happen.

“The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” season 2’s description says.

Interested viewers can watch Fallout season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

