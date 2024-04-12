10 major Easter eggs from Fallout Season 1

There are so many great Easter eggs and nods to the entire Fallout series, within the eight episodes of the first season. Some are easier to spot than others - many are blatantly in the open, while others are hidden in plain sight, to see if viewers discover them. We’re going to highlight some of our favorites, that fans of the series need to keep an eye out for as they’re watching.

We’ll come back and add more, so make sure you stay tuned to see all the hidden Easter eggs in the Fallout Season 1 episodes. From the inconsequential to the horrific, there are so many great references to the classic video game franchise hiding away.

Disclaimer: This list features major spoilers for Fallout Season 1 and its Easter eggs.

The best Easter eggs from Fallout Season 1

1) New Vegas

Does this scene look familiar? (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

One of the very last scenes in the series is also one of the best Easter eggs. The ending of Fallout Season 1 highlights one of the most popular regions in the entire franchise: New Vegas. Players can easily see the Lucky 38 Resort and Casino off in the distance, out on the New Vegas strip. It’s likely a tease of where the show will head in the next season, but that is entirely speculation at this point.

Nonetheless, if you watch for long enough, you can see the popular New Vegas locale. It makes sense too, considering this show primarily took place in California. It was probably a fairly long walk, but it was worth it to get that Fallout Easter egg.

2) Dogmeat!

He's such a good boy. (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Dogmeat is all over this show, and the name was confirmed by The Ghoul during the series. This Fallout Easter egg is also a Very Good Boy. Originally partnered with Siggi Wilzig, he was one of the many dogs trained in the facility where Siggi worked. Throughout the season, Dogmeat would wander alongside several companions, never betraying anyone.

Though Dogmeat isn’t always treated kindly in the show, he is an important part of nearly every Fallout game and is easily one of the best video game dogs ever.

3) The Water Chip’s Been Destroyed

Fans of the original will remember this one. (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

For fans that have only played 3, 4, or 76, this Fallout Easter egg might be completely missed. Back in 1997, the original main story quest of the first game involved the Vault Dweller heading out into the waste to find a replacement water chip, as Vault 13’s had broken.

Vault 33 suffers a similar fate, which is revealed in episode 3 of Fallout Season 1. People paying attention will hear one of the Vault Dwellers reveal this unfortunate Fallout Easter egg, as he interrupts a meeting to point out that the Vault only has a few more months of water left.

4) Shady Sands

What a tragedy... (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

One of the most important locations in the first two PC games in the franchise, Shady Sands also plays a pivotal role in this series. One of the major Easter eggs in Fallout, it makes quite a few appearances in the later episodes of the series. After all, Maximus is a survivor of the Shady Sands massacre.

At this point in the timeline, in the Prime Video series, it was revealed that bombs were dropped on the once-capital of the New California Republic. In the eighth and final episode, it was revealed that Hank MacLean was responsible for the destruction of the town. What was once the first capital of the NCR, and one of the biggest cities in the Republic is now a smoldering crater.

5) The Hacking Puzzle Game

This system, while frustrating, is familiar. (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

This was probably one of my favorite Fallout Easter eggs in the entire show. In episode 7, Norman hacks into the Overseer’s computer in Vault 33, to try and uncover what mysterious secrets were lurking in Vault 31.

To my surprise, it was the exact same system as in the games. You have to select a word amidst the jumble of characters, and it tells you how many letters of it match the password. It looks like pure chaos, but I’m so glad it was in the show at least once.

6) The horrors of Vault-Tec

Nothing good came of this meeting for mankind. (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

While I loved the hacking glimpse, the Vault-Tec meeting with other tech manufacturers showed just how evil and horrible Vault-Tec truly was. This was several Fallout Easter eggs in one location. There were references to several of the other Vaults in this conversation. In addition. WestTek (creator of Power Armor) is in attendance, and so is Big MT (from New Vegas), and RobCo (represented in all games), among others.

The meeting had several people suggesting cruel experiments they could try in the Vaults, in the name of “science”, and since there was no oversight, they could do whatever they wanted:

Vault 29: The parents were split off, leaving the children alone in the Vault.

The parents were split off, leaving the children alone in the Vault. Vault 87: One of the places where Super Mutants were created and experimented on.

One of the places where Super Mutants were created and experimented on. Vault 106: Psychotropic drugs pumped through the air system.

Psychotropic drugs pumped through the air system. Vault 27: Purposely overcrowded

Purposely overcrowded Vault 51: A robotic/AI overseer was in control.

7) A potential tease of the FEV

Was this a Super Mutant? (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Very early in episode two of the Fallout series, one Easter egg was barely on the screen - but we didn’t miss it. The green hand that appeared to still be alive on a moving gurney appeared to be a Super Mutant, which was created by the FEV (Forced Evolution Virus). There were no direct visuals of Super Mutants anywhere in the series, but that might be a case of teasing them for the future.

This could be used for any number of reasons - it could be the Enclave working on a virus that eradicates Super Mutants (and ghouls), as was done in Fallout 3, for example. No matter what the reason, messing with Super Mutants is not wise.

8) A tribute to Megaton

What a gorgeous... rundown town (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

This one’s a little more loose, but Fallout 3 is such a classic game, that it deserves mentioning. The first major town in the series, Filly, feels like a clear reference to Megaton, in the way it was designed. Sure, it doesn’t have a huge nuclear bomb in the center of town, but it does have part of a rocket - and there’s a mini-nuke inside Ma’s shop.

Even though Filly is on the West Coast - as opposed to the Capital Wasteland on the East Coast - it still feels very similar, and it’s a nice tribute to an iconic town.

9) S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

This one was a bit harder to spot for us. (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Episode four features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system from Fallout as an Easter egg. While Normal is sitting at a desk, you can see a poster that references the Stat/skill system in the corner of the screen. It’s a little blurry, but it’s there!

In the very first episode, Lucy MacLean also discusses her strengths in a way that is reminiscent of this system, when trying to get married. SPECIAL is the ruleset that all Fallout games adhere to:

Strength

Perception

Endurance

Charisma

Intelligence

Agility

Luck

10) The Rock-It Launcher

It's dark, but it's there. (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Briefly seen at the end of episode one, this is another of my favorite Easter eggs in the Fallout series so far. Walton Goggins’ character, The Ghoul was dug up by a trio of bounty hunters looking to enlist his help.

One of them has a gun that fires a baby doll’s arm - a reference to the Junk Jet/Rock-It Launcher. This incredible gun can fire just about anything you load into it. Railroad spikes, toys, whatever nonsense you have in your inventory.

Fallout on Prime Video has a wealth of Easter eggs that you’ll stumble across, just by paying attention to what’s going on in the show. This is a sample of them - we’ll add more soon.