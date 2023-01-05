Throughout video game history, gamers have seen many animals in their titles, including dogs. More often than not, they serve as loyal allies but also have served as ferocious enemies. From the obnoxious Duck Hunt dogs to zombified dogs in Resident Evil, dogs have not always been our friends.

When considering the best video game dogs of all time, I considered their impact on the game they were in, how cool or helpful they were, and their overall popularity among gaming fans worldwide.

There is a turtle in Elden Ring who holds the message "Behold, dog!" in front of it, and that's, frankly, good enough to be listed as an honorable mention. However, the other actual dog worth highlighting was the brave Riley from Call of Duty: Ghosts. It nearly made my list but was shortlisted at the last moment.

Another dog who nearly made this list had his own game—PaRappa the Rappa! His positive, catchy raps and rhymes were all the rage in the 90s. He was quite popular, and I know many gamers that still reference the lines he dropped in his first video game.

Which video game dogs are the best friends a protagonist could have?

1) Boomer (Far Cry 5)

For video game dogs, I want them to be useful to my overall adventure. In Skyrim, I found most of the dogs to be absolutely useless. But Boomer? Boomer is tough and helpful; you don't have to worry about him getting into dangerous situations.

Who doesn't want a dog on their side that can disarm their opponents? Suddenly, that machine gun-toting villain isn't so scary. He can scare off dangerous animals and help you in combat. Also, since Far Cry 5 is a gorgeous game, Boomer is purely adorable. Good boy, Boomer.

2) Sif, the Great Gray Wolf (Dark Souls)

I'm a huge fan of the "Dog that holds a sword" trope, so Dark Souls and Pokemon Sword & Shield really did it for me. Fighting Sif is the hardest thing to do for many Dark Souls fans, and it's not because the fight is especially challenging. All bosses in the game are hard, but this video game dog is not a joy to encounter.

Sif, the companion of Artorias the Abysswalker, continues to watch his master's grave in this video game. No matter what, the Great Gray Wolf will guard this spot, and you have to do something unspeakable to get past him—slay this wonderful boy. Nobody mentioned anything about life being fair, I suppose.

3) Dog (Fable II)

In Fable II, you find one of the very best video game dogs early on. After saving him from a bully, the two become lifelong friends, no matter what. Even if you walk the dark, evil path, the dog will loyally go with you. He will, of course, look more evil, but his purpose will not change.

Fable II's dog is a loyal friend who helps you find coins, treasure chests, and other items. He will help you fight and stay by your side for the entire duration of Fable II. He's one of the best boys and really makes the game worth playing. The story is okay, and the gameplay is sound, but the bond between the protagonist and his dog is truly memorable.

4) Repede (Tales of Vesperia)

Quite a few dogs will help you in combat, but the strongest of them all has to be Repede. A sleek, dark-blue dog, he has a pipe in his mouth but can also wield a dagger to strike foes. He can steal items from enemies and deals plenty of damage. He's always worth having at your Tales of Vesperia party. Repede, the lifelong ally of Yuri Lowell, is always around.

His damage and speed make him one of the best party members, and he's a rad video game dog with a pipe. What's not to like? You don't have to worry about Repede leaving you; if he dies, you can resurrect him with items.

5) Dogmeat (Fallout 4)

Sure, Fallout 4 doesn't have one of the best stories in the franchise. However, this game isn't the first iteration of Dogmeat. He's been in all the mainline entries of the series.

Earlier versions of Dogmeat could die, and it was so frustrating and sad to watch it happen. However, Fallout 4's version cannot die, ever! He's by your side no matter what and will help you deal with the terrors that lie in wait in the Wasteland. Plus, he can wear cool armor, bandanas, and other things.

While the setting of Fallout 4 is incredibly depressing, this video game dog makes everything feel brighter. He's a bright, smiling German Shepherd, and he's here to be your friend. Thank you, Dogmeat.

Many animal companions have existed throughout gaming history, and the ones mentioned above are the best. They are loyal, often powerful, and will stick by your protagonist through thick and thin. While other party members might come and go, your dog will stand by you until the end.

