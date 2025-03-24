FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

CBS's FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 titled Toxic Behaviour will premiere on April 1, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on a serial killer using a bioweapon to murder his victims. The Fugitive Task Force will race against time to apprehend the criminal before he causes mass destruction.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiered on October 15, 2024. The current season stars Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, and Shantel VanSanten in central roles. CBS announced the series' cancellation after six seasons in March 2025.

When will FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 be released?

As stated above, FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16, Toxic Behaviour, will be released on April 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions.

Below are the selective release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 7 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 10 pm

Where to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 will premiere on CBS next Tuesday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available to stream live on Paramount+ Showtime. It can be accessed through Paramount+ Essential the next day.

The Paramount+Essential monthly subscription costs $7.99, and Paramount+ Showtime is $12.99 a month. Other live streaming platforms like Hulu+ LiveTV and Sling TV also provide access to CBS with a subscription.

A brief recap of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15, the Fugitive Task Force tackles a case involving a serial killer. The killer targets men outside nightclubs using a knitting needle and scarf. Surveillance footage identifies the killer as Mia Travis, a troubled woman influenced by the 4B feminist movement.

When they try to arrest her, she flees to Boston. Mia's therapist reveals that she was abused as a teen by a professor, Marcus. This led to Mia having a troubled mental state.

Mia has gone to Boston to kill Marcus. The feds follow her. Mia forces Marcus to confess at knifepoint, revealing he r*ped multiple girls. The feds overhear and arrest both, ensuring Marcus faces justice.

Meanwhile, Nina’s sister, Tina, asks for her help to pay her mortgage after leaving her abusive husband. Nina considers it but needs to discuss it with Scola. Later, Nina discovers Tina reunited with her abusive ex, which makes her reluctant to help. However, Scola has already sent the money, causing tension between them.

Preview of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16

The upcoming episode of FBI: Most Wanted will focus on a ruthless killer who uses a bioweapon to carry out murders. The killer dumps toxic substances into the water, killing two people at the beginning of next week's trailer. Remy is heard saying,

"The person doing this likes to watch the victim suffer."

However, the case escalates when the FBI team suspects that the killer has poisoned an entire water Tank. They discuss that if this is true, thousands of lives are in danger. Fans can look forward to the Fugitive Task Force racing against time to catch the culprit before it's too late, in season 6 episode 16.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: Most Wanted.

