Fire Country season 3 episode 19-20: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As Fire Country season 3 approaches its climax, fans are eagerly anticipating episodes 19 and 20, set to air on April 25, 2025. The series, known for its intense firefighting scenes and complex character dynamics, continues to deliver high-stakes drama as it nears the season's end. This is the first time that the show will feature a two-hour-long finale.

The finale will start with a fire at a gas station and evolve into a dangerous emergency that threatens multiple areas of Edgewater. As Station 42 scrambles to get everyone to safety, fans can expect an action-filled episode with multiple twists. Fire Country has been renewed for season 4, which will premiere in late 2025.

When will Fire Country season 3 episodes 19- 20 be released?

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episodes 19 and 20 will air on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episodes:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 25, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time April 25, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time April 25, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time April 25, 2025 9 p.m.





Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 19-20?

The final two episodes of Fire Country season 3 will be broadcast on CBS this Friday at the scheduled broadcast time. The episodes will be available on Paramount+ Essential the following day, April 26, 2025. Additionally, Paramount+ Showtime gives access to the local CBS station live.

Live streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV offer CBS as part of the channel lineup. It is recommended to refer to local listings or the official CBS website for precise information and streaming options.

A brief recap of Fire Country season 3 episode 18

In Fire Country season 3, episode 18, titled Eyes and Ears Everywhere, the stakes escalate across multiple fronts. Gabriela faces a terrifying ordeal when her former romantic interest, Finn, is revealed to be stalking her. After staging a house fire to lure her in, Finn's obsession becomes evident as Jake and Audrey uncover a basement filled with unauthorized photos of Gabriela.

The situation intensifies when Finn threatens Gabriela with a scalpel in an ambulance before fleeing into the woods with her gun. Simultaneously, Bode and Manny continue their battle against the chemical company Oxalta. Their efforts to rally inmates to break NDAs are thwarted when Oxalta's attorney, Meriweather, intimidates the inmates' families.

The pressure mounts as Oxalta threatens foreclosure on Smokey’s, placing Vince and Sharon in a shaky financial position. However, Sharon turns the tables by recording Meriweather's tactics, leading to his dismissal and a shift in the legal battle. Meanwhile, Jake grapples with a career-defining decision.

Offered a captaincy in Butte County with a clear path to becoming battalion chief, he must choose between professional advancement and loyalty to Station 42. After heartfelt conversations with Vince and Eve, Jake decides to accept the new role, marking a farewell to his firehouse family.

As the season approaches its finale, these developments set the stage for intense confrontations and emotional resolutions.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 finale

The logline of the upcoming episode 19, titled A Change in the Wind, reads,

"When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode and Manny jump into action to protect the patrons and property."

Following this, the logline of episode 20, titled I'd Do It Again, reads,

"Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter's care facility."

In an interview with US Weekly on April 8, 2025, Max Thieriot talked about the season finale, saying,

"The two-hour finale this year is pretty special. Not only did we get to arc out that one big block of TV for one night and have this story in this episode outside of the long-arcing episode of the season, we have some crazy awesome action stuff. Season 3 is where we ... we definitely end with a boom."

Thieriot, who also directed the first part of the season finale, teased thrilling action sequences and major storyline payoffs. He promises an epic fire and a gripping cliffhanger that sets the stage for season 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country.

