Found season 2 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Found season 2 episode 11 drops next Thursday, January 30, 2025, on NBC and Peacock the next day. Next week's episode is set to bring all sorts of chasing to the M&A team as they deal with a new missing person case while also trying to pin down the notorious kidnapper, Sir.

Back in Found season 2 episode 10, Sir was on his way to Gabi with the plan of taking her away. In next week's episode, their chasing game continues. Only time will tell who will be able to outsmart the other. Meanwhile, the team will also be racing against time to find a non-neurotypical boy before it's too late and he suffers from an emotional breakdown.

There's also the question of whether or not Trent will finally arrest Gabi for illegally keeping Sir in her basement.

When will Found season 2 episode 11 release?

Following the show's Thursday evening weekly release schedule, Found season 2 episode 11 will be released next Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 7:00 PM Pacific Time or 10:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

With the differing release timing depending on the region, the table below provides the exact release dates and times for when next week's episode drops on streaming.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, January 30, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, January 30, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 31, 2025

3:00 AM Central European Time Friday, January 31, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, January 31, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025

8:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025

12:00 AM

These release timings have been adjusted based on daylight savings time.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 11

Like the previous episodes of the ongoing kidnapping thriller, Found season 2 episode 11 will be airing on the scheduled release date on NBC. Anyone with a valid cable login can watch the episode via the NBC channel, NBC.com, or the NBC mobile app.

The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock the day after its television premiere. Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 10

In Found season 2 episode 10, Missing While Outed, Gabi Mosely received some grave news from Trent—she only had 24 hours before the police searched her home and arrested her. Meanwhile, she spent her remaining hours solving the latest case of a college student who had gone missing after a prank by his frat mates.

The previous episode also saw Dhan recover from his surgery after getting shot in Found season 2 episode 9. While he should still be recuperating at the hospital, Dhan returned to M&A after knowing that Gabi would be arrested in the next couple of hours. Lacey and Margaret also helped clean out the basement and Gabi's hard drive, removing any evidence that could implicate her. Without any evidence, Lacey said that the police could still arrest her, but the case wouldn't stick.

Before the episode ended, Sir was on his way to kidnap Gabi again after she refused to come with him willingly.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 11

Found season 2 episode 11 is titled Missing While Misunderstood, which would bring another case to M&A's doorstep. Next week, the team will be racing against time to look for a missing Black, non-neurotypical boy before it's too late.

Meanwhile, Gabi and Sir's cat-and-mouse chase is expected to continue, with the kidnapper already putting his plan of taking Gabi with him in motion. Per the episode synopsis, Margaret will also be meeting a familiar face in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Found season 2 episode 11 and the rest of the series as the year progresses.

