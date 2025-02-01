Found season 2 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Found season 2 episode 12 as the show will take a break for two weeks, instead of following the usual weekly release, before it returns on NBC. It means episode 12 will drop on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the usual time slot of 7 pm PT.

With the longer breaks comes heightened anticipation following the events of the previous episode, with both Sir and Gabi getting arrested. Moreover, the end of Found season 2 episode 11 brought a cliffhanger with Margaret's son, Jamie's return after being missing for over a decade.

That said, the upcoming Found season 2 episode 12, Missing While Misidentified is expected to uncover secrets, both about an old missing person case and Gabi's, per its synopsis from Rotten Tomatoes.

Trending

When will Found season 2 episode 12 release?

Found season 2 follows a weekly release schedule on Thursday evenings. However, for Found season 2 episode 12, fans have to wait for two weeks as it will be released two weeks after episode 11, on February 13, 2025, at 7 pm Pacific Time or 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Here's a closer look at the release schedule of the upcoming episode on different time zones and regions:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, February 13, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, February 13, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14, 2025

3:00 AM Central European Time Friday, February 14, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, February 14, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025

8:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025

12:00 AM

These release timings have been adjusted based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 12?

Like the previous episodes of the ongoing crime series, Found season 2 episode 12 will air on NBC. It will be exclusively streaming on Peacock the following day on Friday after its television premiere.

The previous episodes of Found season 2 and the complete installment of season 1 can also be watched on the platform with a subscription.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 11

Found season 2 episode 11, Missing While Misunderstood, saw Sir finally getting arrested after Gabi outsmarted him and staged a fight with her team at M&A. However, Gabi also turned herself in to Trent and the police after Sir's arrest. She thought that there was no longer any threat against her family, now that the notorious kidnapper was in police custody.

The previous episode also saw a successful case for M&A after they found the missing boy, TJ, who was later reunited with both his biological and foster father and the older brother he never knew he had. Episode 11 also ended on a cliffhanger after Margaret was reunited with the son she had been looking for past 13 years at the train station, just as she vowed not to return to the station anymore for her mental health.

Also read: Found season 1 recap

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 12?

Found season 2 episode 12 is expected to feature the aftermath of Sir and Gabi's arrest. With Gabi in prison, Lacey and everyone at M&A are likely to step up when a new missing person case arrives at their doorstep.

The next episode's official logline further provides context as to what views can expect in episode 12:

"Recovery specialist Gabi Mosley and her team stop at nothing to solve missing person cases that others have forgotten—but her mission is threatened by her own chilling secret."

With the synopsis mentioning Gabi's new mission, it teases that the protagonist might be out of prison after episode 11 saw her turn herself in. The next episode will also likely reveal what Gabi's secret is and whether it is related to Sir.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NBC's Found season 2 as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback