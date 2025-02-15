Found season 2 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

After two weeks of break, Found is back to its usual release schedule, which means Found season 2 episode 13 will closely follow episode 12. The crime mystery drama is off to a great start with Gabby Mosely back at Moseley and Associates, just in time for a new missing person case.

Found season 2 episode 13 drops on February 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on NBC first before it streams on Peacock. In this episode, M&A has someone new to look for. However, a new missing person isn't the only thing they have to deal with, as there is also the aftermath of Jamie's shocking return.

Shanola Hampton returns as Gabi in the next episode, along with Brett Dalton as Mike Trent and others, with Nkechi Okoro Carroll as the director. It promises discovery but even more mystery, with a side of internal conflict at M&A.

When will Found season 2 episode 13 be released?

As mentioned, the Shanola Hampton-led mystery thriller will return to its traditional weekly episode releases after a two-week break. It means Found season 2 episode 13 will be airing next Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm Pacific Time or 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings can differ from region to region. Please look at the table for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode airs.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, February 20, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, February 20, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 21, 2025

3:00 AM Central European Time Friday, February 21, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, February 21, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025

8:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025

12:00 AM

Please note that these release timings already account for daylight saving time.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 13

Found season 2 episode 13, like the previous episodes in the ongoing series, will have its television premiere before it arrives on streaming platforms. It will first air on NBC on the scheduled release date above and will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day, Friday.

Complete episodes of season 1 and the previous 12 episodes of season 2 can also be watched on Peacock with a subscription.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 12

In Found season 3 episode 12, Missing While Misidentified, M&A returns to when Jamie first went missing, and Sir was captured in Gabi's basement. The police thought it was Jamie's body that was burned down, as his shoes were found amongst the remains.

However, with Sir's help, who eavesdropped on Jamie's case, Gabi found out that the body couldn't have been Jamie's. Finding Sir's input useful started Gabi and Sir working on missing person cases together while he was still tied and locked up in her basement.

Meanwhile, in the present-day timeline, Jamie's shocking return, as seen at the end of Found season 3 episode 11, made Margaret happy. But Dhan was suspicious, and thinking that Jamie was an imposter, he investigated Jamie's true identity in secret.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 13

The next episode of Found, titled Missing While Grieving, teases two tragic scenarios—a new missing person case and someone's death. Like every Found season 3 episode so far, M&A will have another missing person case in episode 13, which will include looking for a sister that her blind senior supposedly kidnapped.

There's also tension at M&A teased in Found season 3 episode 13, as the team deals with Jamie's return and Dhan being wary about his true identity. And while Sir is currently behind bars, an unexpected death will bring him and his partner into the picture. Here's what audiences can expect in the next episode per the synopsis:

"A blind senior faces kidnapping charges involving his sister, leading M&A to probe the case. Meanwhile, questions about Jamie create internal conflict, and an unexpected death points to Sir's partner."

Read more: Found season 1 recap

Stay tuned for more updates on NBC's Found season 2 and other similar shows as the year progresses.

