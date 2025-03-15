Found season 2 episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the shocking discoveries in the previous episode, Found season 2 episode 16 promises to bring even more tension and drama. So far, Gabi and the team at M&A feel that Sir is not a threat anymore with him being in prison, but that might change soon.

After a two-week wait for the previous episode, Found season 2 episode 16 will be airing next week on March 20, 2025, at 7 pm Pacific Time. Along with a new missing person case, a bolder kidnapping than what M&A previously encountered, the team will be facing a new foe in their quest to keep Sir locked up.

Besides the regular cast members, episode 16 will also bring a set of fresh new faces to the cast, including Doom Patrol's Jackie Goldston and Samantha Ireland, who famously voiced Nora Valkyrie in RWBY.

When will Found season 2 episode 16 be released?

Fans won't have a long wait for the next episode, as Found season 2 episode 16 will be airing next week on Thursday evening, March 20, 2025, at 7 pm Pacific Time or 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release dates and times can vary from one region to another. Please look at the table below for the exact release timings for when the next episode airs in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, March 20, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, March 20, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 21, 2025

3:00 AM Central European Time Friday, March 21, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, March 21, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025

8:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025

12:00 AM

Please note that these release dates and times have already accounted for daylight saving time.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 16

Like all 15 previous episodes of the ongoing season, Found season 2 episode 16 will have a television premiere on the NBC channel before it arrives on streaming. It will air on NBC on the scheduled dates mentioned above and will be debuting on Peacock the very next day, on Friday.

All previous episodes of the series can also be watched on Peacock with a subscription.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 15

Titled Missing While Seeking Asylum, Found season 2 episode 15 brought a series of revelations that could affect Gabi and the rest of M&A. Trent asked Gabi to help find seven children who had gone missing over a decade ago, the cases that his father handled when he was a detective. He wanted to know the truth if his father buried those cases like Sir told him.

They eventually found the seven kids and reunited them with their parents. But when Trent goes to Sir in prison to gloat all about it, telling the notorious kidnapper that he has nothing to hold against Trent's family's legacy, Sir says that it was only the beginning. He also found out that his new love interest, Heather, was representing Sir and that she lobbied to be the one to represent him.

The previous episode also saw Zeke finally come clean about his feelings for Lacy just as the latter was about to leave his house for good. There wasn't a lot or any confession, but Zeke spoke through his actions through a kiss.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 16

Found season 2 episode 16 is titled Missing While Witnessed, which is expected to feature the aftermath of some of the shocking discoveries from the previous episode. For one, Heather will be representing Sir, which will make it complicated for Trent, who is close to Gabi and the rest of the M&A but has developed a somewhat romantic relationship with Heather.

Meanwhile, Margaret is anticipated to continue to use her gifts in trying to crack the case of Jamie's disappearance. After Jamie's subtle slip-up in the previous episode, Margaret knows that whoever kidnapped Jamie is a woman. Here's what audiences can expect in the upcoming episode next week per the synopsis:

"When an EMT is abducted in broad daylight, M&A's investigation creates more questions than answers; Margaret reflects on her behavior after Jamie disappeared; Trent makes a tough choice when Heather finds herself involved in a case close to M&A."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Found season 2 and other similar TV shows as the year progresses.

