Gangs of London season 3: Everything we know so far

Gangs of London season 3, the upcoming installment of the Emmy-winning action thriller, is set to release on March 20, 2025, on Sky Atlantic. The show was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery and is based on an eponymous game released by London Studio in 2006.

Starring Sope Dirisu and Joe Cole, the series follows the battles fought between rival gangs in the underbelly of London after the assassination of the city's most powerful crime lord. There have been 17 episodes in the past two seasons, with the series premiering on April 23, 2020.

So far, the show has been popular with critics and audiences alike, getting a rating of 86% and 79% among them, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has won multiple nominations at the BAFTA as well as one at the Primetime Emmy.

When will Gangs of London season 3 be released?

Gangs of London season 3 will premiere in the UK and Ireland on March 20, 2025. The release window was revealed in the official trailer, which was dropped on YouTube on January 29, 2025. Fans in the United States will likely get to view the show shortly afterward, as the date for international streaming of the show is yet to be announced.

The first season of the series premiered simultaneously in the UK and US in April 2020. However, the second season was released a month later in the US after being released in the UK in October 2022. The release of the third season across the Atlantic is expected to be similarly separated.

Where to watch Gangs of London season 3

Gangs of London season 3 will premiere on Sky Atlantic channel, broadcast in the United Kingdom and Ireland, on March 20, 2025. Sky Atlantic is accessible through a Sky TV subscription, which offers packages starting from £25 per month. Viewers preferring to stream the show online can do so on NOW TV in the UK, with the Entertainment membership starting at £6.99.

For audiences in the United States, Gangs of London season 3 will be available on AMC+ and Netflix. AMC+ subscriptions are available for $8.99 per month, offering access to a range of exclusive content.

Netflix provides viewers access to an extensive list of content with subscription plans starting from $7.99 per month. Those who wish to enjoy the show without ads can upgrade to the Standard plan of $17.99 per month. The platform also provides a premium plan at $24.99 that allows 4K streaming on four devices.

Getting to know the cast of Gangs of London season 3

Gangs of London season 3 introduces a dynamic ensemble of returning and new cast members. Sope Dirisu (Slow Horses, Black Mirror) returns as Elliot Carter, a former undercover cop turned high-ranking criminal navigating London's violent underworld. Joe Cole (Nightsleeper) reprises his role as Sean Wallace, the heir to the Wallace crime family, determined to reclaim power.

Other returning cast members include Michelle Fairley (Nobody Has to Know) as the ruthless matriarch Marian Wallace, Brian Vernel (The Things of Darkness) as the struggling Billy Wallace, and Lucian Msamati (A Gentlemen in Moscow) as Ed Dumani, a key player in London's underworld.

Joining the cast for season 3 is Andrew Koji, best known for Warrior and Bullet Train, portraying a mysterious assassin entangled in London's gang warfare. Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) is introduced as the aging gangster Cornelius Quinn, while T'Nia Miller (The Diplomat) plays the mayor who is determined to dismantle the criminal empire.

These seasoned Gangs of London will continue its intense and action-packed story with experienced actors and new cast members.

Exploring the plot of Gangs of London season 3

A scene from Gangs of London season 3 (Image via YouTube/@Sky Tv)

The criminal underworld is thrown into chaos in the Gangs of London season 3 after a spiked cocaine shipment results in hundreds of deaths across the city. The tragedy leads to a power vacuum in the underworld and ignites brutal turf wars among rival gangs.

Attempting to bring order is former undercover officer Elliot Carter (Sope Diriusu), who has established himself as a criminal leader alongside the Dumani family. Carter has to navigate the complexities of his dual identity while contending with the fallout from the mass poisoning.

Simultaneously, Joe Cole (Sean Wallace) seeks to reassert his family's dominance amidst the turmoil in the upcoming season. Personal vendettas intertwine with professional ambitions as the story dives deep into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of power in a city on the brink of anarchy. The central mystery revolves around uncovering who orchestrated the deadly attack and their underlying motives.

Previous seasons of Gangs of London are available on AMC+ and Netflix.

