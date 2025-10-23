Gen V season 2 finale ending explained: How does Thomas Godolkin die?

In Gen V season 2 episode 8, the supes at Godolkin University confront the legacy of their creator as the rest of the world prepares for the totalitarian regime of Homelander. The series focuses on teenagers in their late teens with super abilities whose lives cross moral and physical boundaries in a society geared to turn them into tools.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

In the Gen V season 2 finale, the reality of Thomas Godolkin finally comes to light. Having survived his own lab fire decades before through an alternate form of Compound V, Godolkin returns to wreak havoc on "weak" supes in a purge that starts with a seminar turned massacre.

Eventually, Marie Moreau and her friends take him on in a violent confrontation that leaves Godolkin dead. However, his revival through the V1 strain and the enigma of its potency leave a legacy that will likely have repercussions for events to come.

Gen V season 2: Thomas Godolkin's survival explored

A still from the episode (Image via Instagram/@genv)

In Gen V season 2 episode 8, it is revealed that Thomas Godolkin, believed dead after the 1967 laboratory fire, had actually treated himself with an experimental variant of Compound V called V1. This treatment ensured that he did not age and lived for decades inside a hyperbaric chamber.

At first thought to be the new dean Cipher, Godolkin manipulated Doug Brightbill, an ordinary human, as the vessel while his own body was kept secret and out of commission. However, his plans are disrupted when Marie heals him, restoring his original body and freeing Doug from his control.

His "resurrection" was not heavenly but scientific and malevolent, born of his fanatical desire for a world of flawless supes. The revelation puts a new face on all that has preceded it and reveals that his influence never fully disappeared. Whether V1's properties of granting immortality are exclusive to him or if they are part of some larger conspiracy within Vought remains a mystery.

Gen V season 2: How does Marie defeat Thomas Godolkin?

In the Gen V season 2 finale, Marie Moreau gets into a fight with Thomas Godolkin when she finds out he had a plan to massacre students at Godolkin University using the guise of a "training session."

Surviving decades on Compound V, Godolkin now seeks to rebuild Vought by killing off weaker supes and dominating Marie, hoping that if he can dominate her, he might someday dominate Homelander.

As the students move into the gym, Godolkin employs his puppetry abilities to coerce their bodies into attacking Marie. Marie defends herself, employing her hemokinetic abilities to create a blood whip against the mind-controlled students. Her friends, Jordan, Emma, Sam, Harper, and Allie, come to intervene, with Harper mimicking Godolkin's ability for a second before restoring to normal, creating an opening for Marie.

Godolkin loses control but reasserts himself and redirects Marie's abilities at her friends, almost killing them. Summoning her strength, Marie overcomes his control, overpowers him, and employs her blood manipulation to cause his head to burst in a gruesome death, putting an end to his terror campaign. The aftermath of the battle reduces the school to rubble but marks Marie's transformation into one of the strongest supes.

How does the Gen V season 2 finale tie into The Boys?

A still from The Boys (Image via Instagram/@theboystv)

The final scenes of Gen V season 2 reconcile the spin-off world with the greater universe of The Boys. After defeating Godolkin, Marie and her friends are approached by Starlight, who offers them a place in a nascent Resistance against Homelander's increasing tyranny. The young supes, previously defined by their own intra-group rivalries, now confront the greater moral conflict of control versus freedom.

In the meantime, the repercussions of Godolkin's death and his employment of the V1 variant create shockwaves within Vought International, the seeds for profound distrust and more strife having been sown. The specter of Homelander's looming presence, combined with Sister Sage's broken allegiances, portends that campus chaos was merely a prelude to catastrophic tumult on a worldwide scale.

The episode ends not in conclusion, but in expectation that The Boys season 5 will be a reckoning, bringing together Marie's generation and the Resistance to fight for the soul of a superpowered world.

Fans can stream all episodes of Gen V season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

