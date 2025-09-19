Gen V season 2: Every new supe explored

Gen V season 2 took fans back to Godolkin University under the tyrannical rule of the new Dean Cipher. With a war between humans and supes brewing on the horizon, Emma, Jordan, and Marie re-enroll at Godolkin and discover Project Odessa, which changes the game. The show premiered with its first three episodes on September 17, 2025, with weekly episodes concluding late October.

New dangers mean new supes, and Gen V season 2 introduced plenty of fresh faces within the first few episodes. Their superpowers, ranging from scary to funny, make them lethal as tensions rise. While fans were excited to see The Deep and Starlight making a cameo, the new supes amp the excitement for the grand plot of The Boys season 5 which will premiere in 2026.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for Gen V season 2 ahead.

Cipher, Modesty Monarch, and other new supes in Gen V season 2

1) Cipher (Hamish Linklater)

Linklater as Godolkin's new Dean, Cipher (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

The new Dean at Godolkin reveals little to nothing about his powers, but Hamish Linklater's daunting presence is enough to know that he has big things in store in Gen V season 2. His power comes from authority over the students, laced with manipulation and fear. But he weilds his secrecy as a weapon, and Marie and the rest know to be wary of him.

With all the information fans know so far, Cipher might be the most important supe to be introduced in season 2. The trailer shows him stick a blade straight through his hand without much reaction, indicating that he either has accelerated healing or infinite pain tolerance. The former would make more sense, since he is revealed to look more or less the same almost two decades earlier, witnessing Marie's birth.

2) Modesty Monarch (Kira Guloien)

Kira Guloien is the newest addition to the Godolkin staff (Image via Getty)

While the marketing professor at Godolkin University appeared in just one episode, she is an interesting introduction to Gen V season 2. One of the cornerstones of The Boys is how manipulating public opinion with the right message can change everything, so her role could be bigger in the later episodes. For now, she is firmly pushing a Vought-driven marketing message to the youth.

But given her name and her body resembling the monarch butterfly, fans can't help but wonder what other superpowers the new supe has. She hasn't yet shown signs of flight, but that is a rare superpower that could make her a powerful addition to the show. As of now, her abilities aren't fully revealed.

3) Dogknott (Zach McGowan)

Dogknott is a canine supe with super senses (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

From the moment the growling and sniffing hunter with rougish hair is introduced to go after a missing Marie, fans know he is a parody mish-mash of Wolverine and Dog the Bounty Hunter. However funny his introduction was, his keen sense of smell and tracking abilities make him an interesting new supe in Gen V season 2.

He manages to use his dog-like superpowers to hunt down and beat Marie, but is quickly overpowered by Starlight. While this might make him less intimidating than expected, his ferocity and sharpened senses might prove powerful in other situations. He was first mentioned in The Boys season 4, but the Seven did not hire him, reducing him to a comedic moment.

4) Stacy Ferrera (Stacey McGunnigle)

Stacy is a minor but undeniable threat (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Stacy is the head of PR and student life at Godolkin University. From the get-go, it is clear to Jordan and Emma that it is a bad idea to cross her. If her intimidation tactics and powerful connections aren't scary enough, her main supe power, which is her bee stinger, will do the trick. As far as Gen V season 2 goes, it looks like her sting can prove lethal.

However, her Achilles heel is that she can use it only once, because, like bees, she could die after stinging someone. Apart from this, not much of her powers are revealed in the first three episodes. While she might not be the most powerful new supe out there, she cannot be underestimated.

5) Vikor (Tait Fletcher)

Vikor attacks the students ruthlessly during training (Image via Instagram/@genv)

At first glance, Vikor felt like Cipher's big and rumbling pawn and a supe who is great for practice in one of his classes. But he quickly establishes his super strength and the students are terrified of his presence. He took them on in a no holds barred fight as he defended a switch behind him. If his armor and might hammer aren't scary enough, his ability to manhandle people certainly is.

Vikor's true potential is yet to be unveiled, but he is one to watch out for because he resists Marie's blood manipulation. While she is the only one to almost defeat him, he learns to beat her attempts and chokes her brutally. It is a shock to see just how powerful the new supes in Gen V season 2 are, and what they could be capable of when the war comes.

6) The Rememberer (Stephen Guarino)

Guarino plays librarian Kyle in Gen V season 2 (Image via Getty)

Kyle, AKA the Rememberer, is not the most powerful new supe in Gen V season 2. But his impressive photographic memory could make him a lethal mental weapon. He works as a librarian at Godolkin University and doesn't yet have a major role in the season's events.

His meticulous memory and attention to detail, from clothing to times, is a fascinating trait. Presently, the show is only using him as a comedic relief, which is perfect for The Boys universe, but it would be interesting to see his odd superpower come in handy in an important moment.

Watch Gen V season 2 on Prime Video. Episode 4 releases on September 24, 2025.

