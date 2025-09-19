Gen V season 2 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Prime Video has confirmed that Gen V season 2 episode 4 will premiere on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Viewers can expect to see the fallout from both Gen V season 1 and The Boys season 4 play out at Godolkin University.

The season stars Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer), Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap), London Thor and Derek Luh (Jordan Li), Asa Germann (Sam Riordan), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity). New cast member Hamish Linklater also joins as Dean Cipher, a key figure in the school’s ongoing turmoil.

When does Gen V season 2 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Jaz Sinclair (Image via Instagram/@genv)

Episode 4 of Gen V season 2 premieres worldwide on September 24, 2025. Like previous installments, it drops simultaneously across all regions on Prime Video.

Below is the release schedule for major time zones:

Region Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) September 24, 2025 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) September 24, 2025 3:00 am UK (BST) September 24, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe September 24, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) September 24, 2025 3:00 pm Japan (JST) September 24, 2025 4:00 pm Australia (AEST) September 24, 2025 5:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) September 24, 2025 7:00 pm

Episodes of the ongoing season stream exclusively on Prime Video. The service releases episodes weekly, moving from the three-episode premiere to one new chapter every Wednesday until the finale.

How many episodes are left in Gen V season 2?

Gen V season 2 is set for a total of eight episodes. With the first three episodes released together and episode 4 arriving on September 24, four more remain after this week. The season finale is scheduled for October 22, 2025.

Here is the full release calendar:

September 17: Episodes 1–3

September 24: Episode 4

October 1: Episode 5

October 8: Episode 6

October 15: Episode 7

October 22: Episode 8 (finale)

A brief recap of Gen V season 2 episode 3

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 3, titled H Is for Human, continued the tense environment at Godolkin University. Marie, Emma, and Jordan struggled to navigate a campus where new rules, tight security, and propaganda shaped daily life.

Meanwhile, Dean Cipher solidified control while Cate and Sam’s rising status as student heroes created friction. The episode also reinforced how close the world is to a human-versus-supe conflict, leaving the main characters uncertain about who they can trust.

Major events to expect from Gen V season 2 episode 4

Dean Cipher's growing influence

Dean Cipher’s growing influence : Cipher’s leadership is expected to create further tension on campus, as he expands security protocols and challenges student freedoms in order to maintain control.

: Cipher’s leadership is expected to create further tension on campus, as he expands security protocols and challenges student freedoms in order to maintain control. The fallout from Cate and Sam’s new roles : As Cate and Sam continue to be hailed as heroes, their shifting loyalties may place them at odds with Marie and her allies, adding strain to the student dynamics.

: As Cate and Sam continue to be hailed as heroes, their shifting loyalties may place them at odds with Marie and her allies, adding strain to the student dynamics. Starlight's crossover teased in trailers: Episode 4 may begin exploring Starlight’s involvement, as hinted in season trailers. Her mission to expose Vought’s secret research program could bring Marie directly into conflict with larger forces outside Godolkin.

Gen V season 2 continues to balance the storylines introduced in its first season with the broader universe established in The Boys. The next episode promises deeper conflict at Godolkin, heightened political undertones, and potential crossover moments that link back to the larger world of The Boys.

