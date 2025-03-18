God of War TV show gets exciting update as showrunner confirms two seasons in development

The TV adaptation of the action-adventure game God of War receives a positive new development as screenwriter and producer Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica and Outlander) recently announced that the show is in production during his appearance on The Sackhoff Show. He also disclosed that Amazon has already ordered the show for two seasons, much to the delight of the fans.

Ad

Moore broke the news on the March 11, 2025, episode of The Sackhoff Show, a podcast featuring film interviews with actress Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian) as host. When Sackhoff asked about his upcoming projects, Moore disclosed his involvement with the God of War adaptation, mentioning he was actively working in the writer's room to bring the project to fruition.

Ronald D. Moore confirms the development of the new God of War project

Two seasons of God of War have been confirmed by showrunner Ronald D. Moore (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

As previously mentioned, on the March 11, 2025, episode of The Sackhoff Show, Ronald D. Moore confirmed that he was working on the upcoming God of War television show. Although he usually steered clear of revealing important details about the upcoming project, such as its release date or timeline, he did reveal that the show had been ordered for two seasons by Amazon.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the same, he said:

"Right now I'm working on an adaptation of there's a video game called God of War, there's a big title in the gaming world, that Amazon has ordered two seasons of and they have asked me to come in, I'm literally in the writers room and you know working on that, that's my new thing."

Ad

Also read: Is a show based on Assassin's Creed being released on Netflix? Everything we know so far

Has Ronald D. Moore played God of War?

Ad

After Ronald D. Moore announced that he was developing the next God of War game on The Sackhoff Show, he mentioned he was not a gamer. This led Shakhoff to inquire of Moore whether he had ever tried his hand at the game, to which Moore responded negatively.

While reiterating that he does not play games, Moore stated that he had attempted to play the game but had failed. He highlighted one of the reasons behind this being that he grew up in the "arcade era." In his time, he would simply go to a local arcade, insert his coins, and hammer "on the buttons." He mentioned some of the games he used to play at the arcades were Asteroids and Centipede.

Ad

He also highlighted that one of the reasons he cannot set foot in contemporary gaming is that he finds the new controllers too perplexing. Joking about the presence of numerous buttons on modern controllers, Moore said:

"Press R1, which one's R1, oh I'm dead! I can't quite get a hold of that."

Having said that, Moore revealed that his wife and children do not experience as much trouble as he does when playing with controllers. Emphasizing how his wife, costume designer Terry Dresbachc, is a professional gamer, Moore disclosed that she plays Skyrim a lot and has been playing the game for about 15 years.

Ad

Also read: Why was Netflix trying to hide the last episodes of Arrested Development? Explained

The God of War game franchise was created by David Jaffe and developed by Sony's Santa Monica Studio. Some of the other contributing developers of the game include Ready at Dawn and Javaground/SOE-LA. The game is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Pictures Digital.

Some of the major platforms on which the game is available include PlayStation 2, Java ME, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback