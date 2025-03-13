Good Cop/Bad Cop episode 4 recap: A missing actress mystery

Good Cop/Bad Cop is a crime drama based on the case-solving skills of Detectives Lou and Henry Hickman, an unorthodox yet effective pairing who use their very different police approaches to fight crime. Thus the show combines expertly paced procedural detection with psychological tension.

The fourth installment of Good Cop/Bad Cop, titled Found Footage, is a heart-pounding turn of events as a home movie shoot in the woods becomes an actual mystery. What begins as an innocuous horror movie shoot quickly turns into an intense missing person case.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: A horror film turns into a real-life mystery

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/The CW Network)

Lily, a young filmmaker, takes her friends into the woods to make a low-budget horror film. But when their star, a questionable talent actress, disappears on set, the crew thinks it's a joke or an extreme method acting stunt. But as the hours tick by with no word from her, panic starts to set in, and the distinction between their scripted horror tale and an actual crisis starts to blur.

Enter Detectives Lou and Henry Hickman, who are brought in to solve the case. Their very different styles—Lou's spontaneous, take-a-chance attitude and Henry's rule-book approach—create additional tension as they weave their way through a knotty mess of secret agendas, personal agendas, and chilling coincidences.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: A mysterious video and suspense

As the detectives probe deeper, they uncover disturbing raw footage from the actress's point of view. The chilling video, replete with erratic shots and frantic whispers, creates more questions than solutions. Was she pretending, or was this a last-resort cry for assistance?

The found-footage horror convention is cleverly intertwined in the inquiry, and one finds it impossible to separate the crew's contrived horror from an actual murder in progress right before their camera.

The suspense intensifies when detectives discover that some of the strange details in the video weren't included in the original script of the film, hinting at something much darker hidden in the woods.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Investigation reveals dark secrets

As suspicion deepens, the dynamics among the crew start to break down. Secret resentments, professional envy, and old betrayals are revealed, making everyone a suspect. The tension of the moment compels each of the characters to face their worst fears, changing allegiances and making the group dynamic more and more explosive.

In the background, Lou and Henry's differing investigative techniques add to the drama, Lou's instincts pushing her toward a terrifying revelation as Henry grapples with how to distinguish between paranoia and reality. Just as the case appears to be going one way, a surprise twist comes along and flips everything upside down and demonstrates that in Good Cop/Bad Cop, nothing is ever quite what it appears to be.

Good Cop/Bad Cop consistently delivers with its blend of investigative drama and psychological suspense. Episode 4 of the show, Found Footage, is a thrilling installment, providing a new twist on missing-person cases in the form of amateur filmmaking.

The creepy setting, the blurring of reality and fiction, and the complex situations the characters are put through are highlights of this episode. Tune in next time, when Lou and Henry are presented with another case that puts their detective abilities to the test.

Catch the latest episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop streaming on The CW Network.

