Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The sibling-cop comedy show, Good Cop/Bad Cop, is keeping the audience amused with its twist on the old buddy-cop formula. Leighton Meester and Luke Cook play siblings who solve crime under the guidance of their father, who is also a chief of police.

With three episodes already released, there is anticipation for episode 4, which goes by the title Found Footage. Here's the information you want on its release date, streaming, and what to watch for in this next episode.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Release date and time

Episode 4 of Good Cop/Bad Cop is set to air on Wednesday, March 12, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The show follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday at the same time slot. Below is the release schedule of all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 9:00 PM ET PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 6:00 PM PT CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 8:00 PM CT MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 12, 2025 7:00 PM MT CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 2:00 AM CET IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 6:30 AM IST GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:00 AM GMT

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Where to watch

For those who want to watch the episode live, it will be broadcast only on The CW network. But if you miss watching it live, you can watch the episode the next day on The CW website and app for free. There is no word on whether the show will be released on other streaming sites like Netflix or Hulu, but fans can look out for future updates.

What happened so far?

Still from the series(Image via Youtube/

The first three episodes brought the offbeat and crime-ridden world of Eden Vale to life, where detective siblings Detective Carter Shaw and Detective Leo Shaw crack cases while overseen by their father and chief of police, Frank Shaw.

In episode 1: Peace in the Valley, Carter and Leo work on their first case together as they try to deal with their strained sibling relationship. Episode 2: The King's Assassin sees the two investigating a suspicious murder related to a Renaissance fair.

Episode 3: Mr. Popular brings them into the ruthless arena of high school politics as they uncover Carter's issues with high school popularity and how that impacts her detective life. Meanwhile, Leo surprisingly bonds with a new group of teen influencers in some of the show's funniest and most revealing moments.

What to expect in episode 4 – Found Footage

As the title indicates, Found Footage is likely to be about an old or enigmatic video containing important evidence related to a current case. This episode may bring in new suspects or revisit a past mystery with new twists.

With the show's light-hearted nature, look forward to lots of humorous exchanges of banter between Carter and Leo as they deal with weird town secrets and police life under their father's command.

The dynamics between the father and siblings will also evolve further. With each episode, Carter and Leo master working together despite their differences, and episode 4 may introduce more personal struggles that challenge them to work in unison. Also, minor characters, such as eccentric townspeople and co-officers, will probably get involved in uncovering this episode's mystery.

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Main cast

Leighton Meester as Detective Carter Shaw – The smart, no-holds-barred police officer frequently irritated by the carefree demeanor of her brother.

Luke Cook as Detective Leo Shaw– The dashing, protocol-disregarding cop with a preference for following his instincts.

Clancy Brown as Chief Frank Shaw – The rugged but endearing father in charge of monitoring his children at the police department.

Other Cast Members: The series also has a lively supporting cast, which includes fellow police officers, quirky townspeople, and suspects who bring depth to every case.

Good Cop/Bad Cop has become an instant hit with its blend of comedy, mystery, and family drama. Episode 4, Found Footage, is sure to continue the momentum with a fresh case that tests the sibling detectives in surprising ways.

Don't miss the latest episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop on March 12 at 9 pm ET on The CW.

