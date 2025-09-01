“Grab my a**” - Yellowstone star Cole Hauser shares about strange encounters with ‘old women’ fans

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is set to return to television in Dutton Ranch, the highly anticipated spinoff series that follows his character, Rip Wheeler, alongside Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. The series takes place after the events of Yellowstone, where the 50-year-old starred alongside Kevin Costner.

The Paramount+ series, titled Dutton Ranch, has been given a 2026 release window, with fans eagerly awaiting more news about the series. Ahead of that, Hauser opened up about his fan encounters in a candid interview with Page Six on August 24, 2025, while promoting his Lazy K Bar Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The actor co-owns the company alongside David Leuschen and Britt West, and was in Texas promoting the spirit when he opened up about a few things. Hauser touched upon his career and interactions with fans, revealing that some enthusiastic admirers, particularly older female fans, sometimes crossed boundaries.

"I've had some old women grab my a**. It's been a little bit … a little bit strange,” Hauser said.

Cole Hauser opens up about his strange encounters with fans

Meet and greet with Cole Hauser and Lucky Brand (Image via Getty)

Cole Hauser portrayed Rip Wheeler across all five seasons of Yellowstone on Paramount+, and his performance as the cowboy earned him critical acclaim. However, while his character intimidated many on the show, behind the cameras, the actor sometimes faced uncomfortable situations with fans.

Speaking to Page Six, Hauser also expressed that while most encounters were positive, alcohol sometimes led to inappropriate behavior from certain demographics of fans.

"But for the most part of it, everyone's been very respectful, but I think when the older ladies get a few drinks in them, they get a little aggressive," the 50-year-old actor added.

Cole Hauser talks about Kelly Reilly and Dutton Ranch, the Yellowstone spinoff series

Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5B NYC Premiere (Image via Getty)

Beyond his interactions with fans, Cole Hauser admitted in the Page Six interview that his on-screen chemistry with Kelly Reilly made quite an impact on him. He admitted that their characters’ on-screen relationship in Yellowstone and their love for each other inspired him.

"The love that they have for each other. The amount of just loyalty, the honor, the friendship they have on camera — and I have that with Kelly, as well," Hauser explained.

His professional relationship with Reilly began when the two met while working on Yellowstone. Reilly was also a part of the series from the beginning until the end. The two quickly developed a strong rapport, as per Hauser, and their connection off the screen translated to their exceptional on-screen chemistry.

He also confessed that together they managed to push the envelope on Wheeler and Dutton, and he was proud of that.

"She's an amazing woman, more importantly than a great actress, and we've just had a blast playing these two characters and really pushing the envelope as far as creativity together. So, I'm just proud of that relationship with her," he added.

Stay tuned for more updates.

