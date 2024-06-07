Grey's Anatomy may have been hiding its trump card since season 8

Grey's Anatomy kicked off on March 27, 2005, and has been a staple in the TV drama genre ever since. Over the years, the show has been directed by various talented directors, including Debbie Allen, and as of now, it's churned out over 400 episodes across 19 seasons.

The series delves into the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians as they develop into seasoned doctors while juggling personal and professional relationships.

The show is set primarily at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace) which mixes intense medical procedures with dramatic personal interactions.

The specific trump card the show has been keeping in the pocket is Catherine Fox. She is considered to be the villain of the series, someone who has been bending people at will since she rose to power.

Catherine Fox is the puppet master in Grey's Anatomy

Since joining Grey's Anatomy in season 8, Catherine Fox has transformed from a background character to a dominant force within the series. Played expertly by Debbie Allen, Catherine has significantly shaped the narrative, especially through her leadership of the Fox Foundation.

The position grants her major control over the hospital's operations and strategic direction but she often uses her authority in manipulative ways to assert her will over staff and policy and get them to do whatever she wants. Her tactics include both subtle manipulations and overt power plays that directly impact the hospital's leadership and its daily functioning.

Catherine's complex relationship with her son, Jackson Avery, shows her blend of familial concern with a strict, often harsh leadership style, mostly leading to tension and conflict.

Additionally, her decisions often provoke controversy because she undermines other characters like Richard Webber, her husband, and makes decisions.

Her actions carry major weight within Grey Sloan Memorial. She steers the hospital through crises and power struggles, which impacts careers and lives. But her true influence is sometimes overlooked or underestimated both by the show’s audience and its characters.

How Catherine’s role affects key storylines in Grey's Anatomy

A prime example of her wielding power strategically occurs in season 20, when she insists on claiming ownership of Meredith Grey’s groundbreaking Alzheimer's research.

The move is not solely about asserting control but is considered to be a calculated strategy to advance the Fox Foundation's intellectual and financial stakes in the medical community.

Catherine prioritizes the Foundation's agenda and overshadows the individual accomplishments of the hospital’s doctors, hinting at her broader ambition to centralize power and resources under her leadership.

Her tactics have led to major shifts within the hospital’s dynamics like the resignations and firings of key medical staff. This has often resulted from Catherine's high-stakes decisions that put enormous pressure on the doctors, challenging their ethics and commitment to patient care.

Catherine Fox walks toward her downfall in Grey's Anatomy

In season 20 of Grey's Anatomy, Catherine Fox's longstanding dominance at Grey Sloan Memorial begins to unravel, marking a major plot shift.

Her assertive strategies and manipulative control meet growing resistance notably from characters like Meredith Grey and Miranda Bailey. This is not just passive disagreement but active insubordination, concluding to a dramatic shift in the hospital's power dynamics.

The audience sees Catherine's tactics, which previously seemed infallible, now causing rifts and alienating key allies.

Such fractures in her control set up a critical storyline for season 21 where the consequences of her actions may lead to major personal and professional fallouts, possibly even her exit from the hospital's leadership.

As season 21 of Grey's Anatomy approaches, all eyes will be on Catherine’s next moves and their impact on the future of Grey Sloan Memorial. It will premiere on Thursday, September 26, 2024 on Hulu and ABC.