Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 15: Did Lucas succeed in changing Catherine’s mind?

In Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 15, Lucas Adams faced a defining moment in his career as a doctor. Upon being informed by Catherine Avery that he would have to redo his first year of being an intern because of the errors, Lucas took desperate action to redeem himself.

Lucas succeeded in changing Catherine's mind. With a mix of talent, tact, and an intimate understanding of patient care, Lucas was able to impress Catherine. As a result, he was allowed to remain with his current class rather than repeat his first year. His actions demonstrated that at times, a doctor's emotional intelligence is as valuable as their medical knowledge.

The Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 15, entitled Bust Your Windows, was not only Lucas' redemption story but also a series of interpersonal relationships between doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial. From Winston and Jules' developing chemistry to Simone and Blue's constant tension, the episode was filled with emotional and dramatic scenes that captivated viewers.

With relationships changing and individual challenges increasing, this episode marks another pivotal moment in the series. Now, let's take a closer look at the turning points that shaped this episode's drama, character arcs, and twists.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Lucas' desperate effort to impress Catherine

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The focal point of this episode is Lucas, who was informed by Catherine that he would have to re-take his first year as an intern since he had botched it initially. Determined to prove that he could succeed as a doctor, Lucas made the bold decision to volunteer and work on Catherine's service.

His opportunity came when he encountered a teenage patient who had a painful condition of trapped menstrual flow. Catherine challenged him to devise a modern solution for her treatment, and Lucas accepted. However, events took a different turn when the patient complained about having a male doctor attend to her intimate care.

Lucas, demonstrating a sense of understanding and sound judgment, opted out of performing the procedure rather than coercing the patient into it. This act of compassion astonished Catherine, and in a surprising twist for both Lucas and the viewer, she chose to allow him to stay in his current class.

“You can remain with your class.”

She informed him, granting him a reprieve from having to repeat his first year. His presentation of sensitivity and professionalism was rewarded with a second chance.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: A spark of romance?

As Lucas was concerned about saving his internship, Grey's Anatomy season 21 also treated fans to a peek at possible romance. Winston Ndugu and Jules Millin had a developing connection in this episode that suggested something beyond a professional relationship.

Their bonding began when they were assigned to save Beau, a window washer who had suffered a carotid artery injury after being blown into the hospital by gusts of wind. Winston performed the surgery with great skill, leaving Jules visibly impressed at his expertise.

Subsequently, Winston was taken by Jules to the hospital roof to assist him in confronting his fear of heights. It was a thoughtful gesture meant to motivate him to overcome this personal challenge. The roof scene was charged with quiet chemistry as Winston offered Jules his jacket when she felt cold.

Their growing closeness didn't go unnoticed by Richard Webber, who cautioned them, saying:

“Be careful on the roof, you never know what could happen up there.”

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Simone and Blue's roommate drama

On the personal side, Simone Griffith and Blue Kwan struggled to manage their complicated living arrangements. Blue made an error by inviting a friend to stay over at their apartment without talking to Simone, which led to a falling out. Their tension followed them to work, where Richard removed Blue from the operating room because they were arguing.

However, the Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 15 concluded with the two roommates fixing their problems. Blue gave permission to Simone to have Lucas return to their apartment. Despite the earlier disagreement, their reconciliation proved that their friendship, though occasionally strained, stood strong.

In a secondary subplot, Ben Warren and Dr. Helm bonded over their shared experience of studying for their board exams. Ben had initially been unable to concentrate, but Helm, known for her frank manner, encouraged him to join her study sessions.

Grey's Anatomy season 21, Bust Your Windows paved the way for sizzling new relationships and continued drama. Winston and Jules might be on the brink of something greater, and Simone and Blue's roommate dynamic is still a thorn of tension and humor. Ben and Helm's bonding gave everyone much-needed respite from the medical meltdowns surrounding them.

Catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

