Grey's Anatomy season 21 part 2 episode 10: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Grey's Anatomy season 21 continues its latest season, exploring the professional and personal challenges of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The series is known for its medical cases and character-driven drama and remains a staple in television.

The upcoming episode titled Jump (for My Love), airing on March 13, 2025, follows the events of the previous installment, where Grey Sloan Memorial dealt with the aftermath of a convenience store shooting.

The unresolved tensions from the previous episode set the stage for the challenges ahead. Meredith Grey unexpectedly returned, assisting with a complex liver transplant, while Dr. Bailey led an intern retreat to foster teamwork.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date and time

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 10 premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

Below is the release schedule of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 part 2 episode 10, covering all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 10 pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 7 pm CST (Central Standard Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 pm MST (Mountain Standard Time) Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 pm CET (Central European Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 4 am IST (India Standard Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 8:30 am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 3 am

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Where to watch?

Grey's Anatomy is broadcast on ABC for U.S. viewers, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. In the U.K., viewers can stream the show on Disney+, with new episodes generally aired a week after being shown in the United States.

Canadian viewers can catch the show on CTV, with new episodes also available to stream for free on CTV.ca the day following their original broadcast.

Previous episode recap

In episode 9, titled Hit the Floor, Grey Sloan Memorial dealt with an influx of critical patients following a convenience store shooting. Meredith Grey made a surprise return to assist with a complex liver transplant case.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bailey hosted an intern retreat to improve teamwork. Winston and Ben also responded to an emergency involving an unexpected crash victim. The episode ended with unresolved tensions, setting the stage for the upcoming installment.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: What to expect?

With tensions escalating at Grey Sloan, Meredith and Nick return to the hospital in a much-awaited episode to treat a dangerous liver transplant patient who is confronted with unexpected complications that have the potential to alter the life of their patient.

Meanwhile, Bailey plans a retreat for the interns at her house, hoping to challenge them beyond their professional and personal development limits. However, the day becomes a surprise when Winston and Ben answer a crash victim in an emergency and are compelled to cooperate to save a life in crisis.

In these high-stakes situations, relationships within the hospital are tested, and the doctors are compelled to face the limits between their personal and professional lives.

Main cast and characters

The main cast still makes interesting performances:

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey : The main character dealing with personal and professional issues.

: The main character dealing with personal and professional issues. Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey : An experienced surgeon juggling leadership and personal life.

: An experienced surgeon juggling leadership and personal life. James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber : A mentor struggling with his issues.

: A mentor struggling with his issues. Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt: A trauma surgeon handling complex relationships.

The episodes are directed by a group of directors, such as Rob Corn, Kevin McKidd, Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson, and Allison Liddi-Brown. The creator of the series, Shonda Rhimes, remains an executive producer with Mark Gordon, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen, Andy Reaser, and Meg Marinis.

The new time slot has enabled the show to tackle more mature issues, offering a new take on the issues of medical professionals. The season also touches on issues such as climate change, reflecting the series' focus on relevant storylines.

Catch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

