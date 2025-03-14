Grey's Anatomy season 21 part 2 episode 11: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy season 21 premiered on September 26, 2024. The season's first part wrapped up in November 2024, and the second started on March 6, 2025, with episode 9. As Grey's Anatomy season 21 part 2 progresses, viewers are now looking forward to episode 11, which is titled I Still Haven't Found What I Am Looking For.

This episode promises to be a blend of emotional peaks, moral conflicts, and surprising turns. Episode 11 of season 21 of the show is scheduled to release on March 20, 2025, at 10 PM ET.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Release date and time

Grey's Anatomy season 21 part 2 episode 11 will be released on March 20, 2025. The episode will be broadcast at its regular time slot of 10:00 PM ET on ABC. For international viewers, the release time will be different based on your specific time zone. Below is a comprehensive schedule as per regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 10:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 7:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 9:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 8:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Friday, March 21, 2025 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, March 21, 2025 7:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, March 21, 2025 2:00 AM

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 11: Where to watch

Viewers can view Grey's Anatomy season 21 live on ABC at the given airing time. The episode will also be available on Hulu for next-day streaming. It is also accessible on ABC's official website and app with a cable login.

Based on regional availability, the episode might also be available on Disney+. For those who want to buy individual episodes, sites like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV have on-demand availability.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: What to expect in episode 11

A still from the series(Image via YouTube/ABC)

In episode 11, while things get tense after Catherine's startling revelation, Bailey struggles with balancing work and family life, especially when it comes to her relationship with Ben.

Episode 11 will also see team of med students at Grey Sloan Memorial take on a high-stakes game that challenges the boundaries of their training. Meanwhile, Link and Jo, understanding that love might not be sufficient to fix their complex history, start working through their relationship.

Recap of episode 10

During Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 10, Jump (For My Love), feelings were running high as Link spontaneously proposed to Jo, after he realized that she had been his pillar of strength all along. Meanwhile, Catherine was caught off guard in a liver transplant operation when she learned that the patient had been privately diagnosed with Alzheimer's years back.

This discovery placed her in a delicate ethical and legal situation, leading to a dramatic cliffhanger. Meanwhile, Bailey's intern retreat brought underlying tensions to the forefront, culminating in a quiet reconciliation between Simone and Jules after the latter vented his frustration over Mika's departure.

Elsewhere, Winston overcame his aversion to relationships after helping save a motorbike crash victim with Ben throughout the day. He eventually found the courage to ask out Jackie's mother, Skye, only to have her hesitate as a result of the expectations from their relationship.

With Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 11 on its way, fans can look forward to yet another episode of interesting medical challenges and compelling developments between the characters.

Make sure to tune in to ABC on March 20, 2025, to catch the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy.

