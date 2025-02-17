Grimsburg season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Grimsburg season 2 is back with the absurd and comedic adventures of Marvin Flute, the eccentric detective with an uncanny ability to solve the most bizarre crimes, except the mysteries within his own life. Following the success of its debut season, Grimsburg season 2 premiered on February 16, 2025, on FOX, with new episodes airing weekly.

The second season brings fresh storylines, new characters, and an expansion of the show's unique world. Marvin Flute finds himself in increasingly ridiculous situations, tackling cases that often blur the lines between crime-solving and outright chaos.

Grimsburg season 2 airs weekly on FOX, starting February 16, 2025, with 13 episodes scheduled throughout the year.

What are the release dates for Grimsburg season 2 episodes?

Here is the full release schedule for Grimsburg season 2, including confirmed episode titles and air dates:

Confirmed Episodes and Release Dates

Episode 1 – Haunted Housewife – February 16, 2025 - Marvin Flute moves into a house haunted by the ghost of an overbearing housewife.

– Marvin Flute moves into a house haunted by the ghost of an overbearing housewife. Episode 2 – Mo11y – February 23, 2025 - Flute forgets to buy a birthday gift for Stan and steals an AI doll from an evidence locker—only to discover it’s a killer robot.

– Flute forgets to buy a birthday gift for Stan and steals an AI doll from an evidence locker—only to discover it’s a killer robot. Episode 3 – Training Wheels Day – March 2, 2025 - Otis, the kid detective, is forced onto the police force by the mayor. Flute tries to get him to quit but accidentally starts to like him just as his sabotage plan goes too far.

– Otis, the kid detective, is forced onto the police force by the mayor. Flute tries to get him to quit but accidentally starts to like him just as his sabotage plan goes too far. Episode 4 – Title TBA – March 9, 2025

– Episode 5 – Title TBA – March 16, 2025

– Episode 6 – Title TBA – March 23, 2025

Upcoming Episodes (Dates TBD in 2025)

Episode 7 – Title TBA

Episode 8 – Title TBA

Episode 9 – Title TBA

Episode 10 – Title TBA

Episode 11 – Title TBA

Episode 12 – Title TBA

Episode 13 – Title TBA

As the season progresses, additional episode titles and plot details will be revealed.

More details on Grimsburg season 2

Created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, Grimsburg season 2 is a satirical take on detective stories with a surreal and irreverent twist. The show centers on Marvin Flute, the best detective in Grimsburg, who is exceptional at solving cases but completely incompetent when it comes to managing his personal life.

While navigating absurd mysteries, he also struggles with relationships, particularly with his ex-wife Harmony, and their son Stan.

The show’s distinctive animation style, dark humor, and unpredictable storytelling have made it a standout hit on FOX's Animation Domination lineup. Even before the first season premiered, the network had already renewed Grimsburg for a second season in October 2022, demonstrating confidence in its potential as a long-running animated series.

The second season of Grimsburg expands on the show’s signature mix of comedy, crime-solving, and absurdity. With Flute facing even stranger cases, like haunted houses, killer AI dolls, and mentorship gone wrong.

Voice cast and new additions to Grimsburg season 2

The main voice cast of Grimsburg features an impressive lineup of actors known for their comedic talent:

Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute , the flawed but brilliant detective

as , the flawed but brilliant detective Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang , Flute’s mentor

as , Flute’s mentor Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute , Marvin’s son

as , Marvin’s son Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute , Marvin’s ex-wife

as , Marvin’s ex-wife Kevin Michael Richardson as Det. Greg Summers , a detective-turned-cyborg

as , a detective-turned-cyborg Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos , Marvin’s nemesis

as , Marvin’s nemesis Mr. Flesh, Stan’s imaginary friend

Season 2 also introduces Martin Short as Otis Volcanowitz, a young detective who shakes up the team dynamic with his enthusiasm and inexperience.

New episodes of Grimsburg season 2 air on Sundays at 8:30 PM ET on FOX. For viewers who miss the live broadcast, episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu shortly after airing.

