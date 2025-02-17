Grimsburg season 2: Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

Grimsburg season 2 is finally set to hit screens on Fox on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The animated crime-comedy series, which gained popularity for its quirky humor and bizarre detective cases, will continue to entertain with its unique blend of dark comedy and eccentric mysteries.

Fans of the show can catch the new season weekly on Fox, where Detective Marvin Flute, voiced by Jon Hamm, returns with more outrageous adventures.

The plot of Grimsburg season 2 promises a surprising supernatural twist. Detective Flute finds himself personally conflicted in the season premiere when his ex-wife, Harmony, orders him to leave his present house.

Searching for a new home, Flute comes upon a house haunted by the ghost of a housewife who won't be leaving. This strange beginning prepares the audience for a season full of supernatural themes and crazy research.

With a fresh blend of new characters and mysteries, Grimsburg season 2 is sure to be filled with unpredictable adventures. Martin Short as Otis Volcanowitz, the youngest detective, adds a zest to the already eccentric detective team.

Everything to know about Grimsburg season 2

Grimsburg season 2 continues the story of Detective Marvin Flute, voiced by Jon Hamm. The show blends absurd humor with intriguing crime-solving, set in the fictional town of Grimsburg.

Seasoned investigator Flute goes back to his hometown to try to solve even more unusual and difficult problems. Deeper personal difficulties for Flute will be explored this season as he works to reconcile with his ex-wife and son while negotiating strange crime scenes.

New additions to the cast

Grimsburg season 2 will see a new face joining the detective squad. Martin Short is set to voice Otis Volcanowitz, the youngest detective to work in Grimsbur. As he interacts with the older, more seasoned detectives, particularly Detective Flute, his character will provide the team with new vitality and create humorous suspense.

The supernatural twist

The most exciting change in season 2 of Grimsburg is the incorporation of supernatural elements. In the premiere episode, Flute's new home is haunted by a ghost who is deeply attached to the house.

This unusual element makes the usual crime-solving antics even more interesting. Grimsburg season 2 is different from the last one because there will be more supernatural mysteries.

New challenges and mysteries

Detective Flute and his team will face even stranger cases this season. The strange characters from season 1 are back for Grimsburg season 2. Thus, the strange world of Grimsburg gets even stranger with cases that are both funny and strange.

A quick recap of Grimsburg season 1

In season 1 of Grimsburg, Detective Marvin Flute was called back to his hometown to solve a murder case. The first season set the stage for Flute's personal and professional struggles.

His return to Grimsburg was marked by his strained relationship with his ex-wife, Harmony, and the challenges of reconnecting with his son, Stan. Alongside his new cyborg partner, Detective Greg Summers, Flute navigated bizarre cases, including a head in a block of ice and a string of strange clues.

The first season also introduced viewers to the quirky characters in Grimsburg, including Flute's mentor, Lt. John Kang, and his nemesis, Dr. Rufis Pentos. The season was filled with sharp humor, absurd situations, and a deep dive into Flute's troubled family life.

The mix of absurd crime-solving and personal drama made season 1 a hit with fans, setting high expectations for the next chapter in the series.

Production, direction, and cast

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel are the creators of Grimsburg and its executive producers as well. Jon Hamm has joined the list of executive producers, and Chadd Gindin is in charge of directing the program. It was created by the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

The cast of Grimsburg features an ensemble. Jon Hamm voices the lead character, Detective Marvin Flute, while Erinn Hayes plays his ex-wife, Harmony. Other key voice actors include Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute.

In addition to Martin Short's new role, the show boasts guest appearances from a range of comedic talents, including Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jaime Camil, and Patton Oswalt.

Plot summary

Detective Marvin Flute (Image via Instagram/@anidon)

The plot of Grimsburg season 2 kicks off with Detective Marvin Flute attempting to start fresh after his ex-wife, Harmony, urges him to move out of his current living situation. He comes across a strange house while searching for a new home.

He soon learns that it is haunted by the ghost of a housewife. As Flute gets used to his strange new home, he also has to deal with new cases and how his new detective team works together.

When Flute hosts an adult party in the haunted house, the ghost grows more agitated, which makes their interactions amusing but tense. Everyone is put in danger as the ghost's threats increase.

This extraordinary turn is only the start; Flute's team will encounter even more bizarre and perilous obstacles throughout the season. With fresh supernatural twists that will keep viewers guessing, the humor, wit, and absurdity that characterized the first season will persist.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg season 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

