Grimsburg season 2: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The animated sitcom Grimsburg season 2 is here, bringing back its crime, comedy, and absurdity. The series, which first premiered on FOX in January 2024, follows the eccentric detective Marvin Flute as he navigates the mysteries of the town while struggling to understand his own personal life.

As Grimsburg season 2 progresses, viewers can expect an impressive lineup of voice actors who bring the eccentric residents of Grimsburg to life. Led by Jon Hamm as the troubled yet brilliant detective Marvin Flute, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including both mainstays from the first season and new faces joining in season 2.

Below is a comprehensive look at the full list of voice actors and the characters they portray.

Who are in the voice cast list of Grimsburg season 2?

Main Cast

Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute – The greatest detective in Grimsburg, Marvin is an expert in solving crimes but struggles to make sense of his own life, particularly his estranged relationship with his family.

Greg Chun as Lt. John Kang – Marvin’s mentor and a veteran officer who provides wisdom and guidance throughout Flute’s cases.

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute – Marvin’s son, who constantly tries to bring his parents back together despite their chaotic history.

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute – Marvin’s ex-wife and Stan’s mother, a strong-willed news anchor who was raised by bears.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Det. Greg Summers – A detective in the Grimsburg police force who was turned into a cyborg after a freak accident.

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh – Dr. Pentos is Marvin’s old music teacher-turned-rival, while Mr. Flesh is Stan’s mischievous imaginary friend who encourages bad behavior.

Recurring Cast

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Chief Stamos – The former chief of police and Marvin’s strict, no-nonsense boss.

Kaniehtiio Horn as Wynona Whitecloud – A mortician who also happens to be Detective Summers’ love interest.

Rosie Perez as Martina Martinez – A key figure in the town with an unknown agenda.

Jaime Camil as Mayor Dilquez – The mayor of Grimsburg, whose leadership often contributes to the town’s strange and chaotic atmosphere.

Debi Derryberry as Teague Hilton – The leader of a gang known as the Stable Boys who frequently bullies Stan.

E.G. Daily as Additional Voices – Provides various background character voices throughout the show.

Patton Oswalt as Stinky the Camp Slasher – A bizarre and possibly dangerous character who adds to the show’s dark humor.

Martin Short as Otis Volcanowitz – A new detective introduced in Season 2, Otis is the youngest member of the force and a source of comic relief.

Grimsburg season 2 will also feature several guest stars voicing unique and eccentric characters. These include:

Rob Huebel

Ronny Chieng

Toks Olagundoye

Brian Jordan Alvarez

Tim Meadows as Alistair Chadwell – The host of the infamous "Murder Express" event.

Piotr Michael

Natalie Palamides

Andrés du Bouchet

Ross Marquand as Timmy Tommy

Amy Sedaris as Lil Betsy

Christina Hendricks as Anna

Asif Ali as Lt. Ravi

More details on Grimsburg season 2

Created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, Grimsburg is an animated comedy that combines detective noir with surreal humor. The show centers around detective Marvin Flute, a brilliant but socially inept investigator who returns to his hometown to crack cases while simultaneously attempting to fix his broken family.

The series debuted as part of FOX’s Animation Domination block in January 2024 and quickly gained a following due to its offbeat storytelling and dark humor. Even before the first season concluded, the network renewed Grimsburg for a second season in October 2022, signaling confidence in the show’s long-term success.

Grimsburg season 2 premiered on February 16, 2025, continuing to explore new mysteries, introduce fresh characters, and expand upon the absurd world of Grimsburg.

New episodes of Grimsburg season 2 air on Sundays at 8:30 pm ET on FOX.

