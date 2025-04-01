Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 ending explained: Why does Connor want to help Brett?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6, Parent Plantation, dropped on March 30, 2025. While the narrative has moved forward, the identity of the murder victim remains shrouded in mystery. At the same time, it also drops another hint that the dead body might really be Gary's, although there is no confirmation.

Ad

While Brett's friendship with Alice is strained, his relationship with Cricket is going well. His ex-wife Melissa is somewhat disappointed and surprised that he never tried this hard when they were married.

After watching Brett have fun with the kids at Zach's birthday party, she tells her current husband, Connor, that they cannot move to Canada with the kids because it would mean Brett has to separate from them. Connor, however, is still actively trying to find something on Brett so that Melissa can have sole custody of the kids.

Ad

Trending

When Connor realizes that the private investigator he hired to find dirt on Brett is ineffective and Melissa is developing a soft spot for her ex-husband, he tries a different tactic. He invites Brett to his office and offers to help him start his automobile repair business, claiming that he wants Melissa to be happy.

Brett accepts Connor's help, and the two shake hands. However, Connor's real intentions regarding the help he is offering Brett remain unclear. Connor actually wants to move to Canada for the better job opportunity available there, but he knows that Melissa won't leave her kids behind.

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6: Whose blood was it on Marilyn?

Marilyn and Alice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 (Image via NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 opens in the future timeline with the garden club's leader, Marilyn, cheerfully welcoming everyone to the gala. While hosting a bid at the gala, she receives an alert on her phone from her bedroom at home. She rushes there and reacts with shock, exclaiming how her husband, Buzz, did that to her. Then, Marilyn washes off the blood from her hands, but the source of the blood is not revealed.

Ad

In the present timeline, Marilyn is revealed to be the Mayor, Buzz's wife. Her marriage is not perfect. Her husband spends most of his time at work with his co-worker Tara, which hurts Marilyn's feelings. The two even argue over the fact that Buzz left the windows open, which put Marilyn's cat, Mr. Fingers, at risk of being attacked by coyotes.

In the future timeline, Marilyn calls Alice for help before rushing into her car. At the end of the episode, she and Alice hope that Mr. Fingers is alright. It turns out that the cat was attacked by a coyote in Marilyn's bedroom because Buzz had left the window open. So, the blood on her is from her cat and maybe even from the coyote because she had used Japanese cutlery on it to save Mr. Fingers.

Ad

While Alice and Marilyn wait for an update on Mr. Fingers' condition, the latter reveals that she had seen her quilt sticking out of the trunk of Gary's black car. This makes Alice nervous because Catherine and Birdie were in the car at the time.

Although Marilyn had failed to see who was driving the car, she was determined to get her quilt back despite Alice's dissuasion from the notion that she had seen anything like that. Therefore, Marilyn may play a significant role in the narrative as it unfolds.

Ad

Also read: Is Grosse Pointe Garden Society based on a true story? Explained

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6: How did Marilyn and Alice become friends?

Catherine and Alice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 (Image via NBC)

In the present timeline of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6, Alice tells Doug that she is going to have lunch with his mother, Patty. Marilyn briefly interrupts the lunch, and it is clear that the two older women do not get along. Later, Patty reveals that she was once a weather reporter but ultimately chose to be a homemaker. To Alice's shock, Patty discloses that she is the one buying Doug's paintings for the coffee shop's walls.

Ad

Patty tells Alice that she is doing this so that Alice and Doug do not have to go out to work. In return, she wants Alice to give her grandchildren. Alice returns home flabbergasted and lacks the heart to tell Doug the truth. Later, she asks Catherine what it is like to be a mother.

Catherine, who has recently turned down an opportunity to restart her career to be there for her daughter, gives Alice a reality check. She tells Alice that it is quite hectic, but there are also some rewarding moments. At the end of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6, Alice, who had never been keen on being a mother, decides to take Marilyn's help in dealing with Patty.

Ad

Marilyn is initially reluctant to help Alice because Buzz already has a long list of favors that people have asked of Marilyn. However, when Alice offers her the opportunity to get back at Patty, Marilyn is immediately interested. This explains how the two got close enough that when Patty needed help with Mr. Fingers, she first called Alice.

Also read: T.I. & Tiny daughter: Is Heiress Harris in Grosse Pointe Garden Society? Everything you need to know

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback