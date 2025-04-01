Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7, titled Germination, is scheduled to release on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8/7c (NBC). This marks a shift in the release timings of the show's new episodes, as they previously premiered on the Sunday 10/9c slot.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6, titled Parent Plantation, was released on March 30, 2025, but the identity of the murder victim is still as mysterious as ever. The episode primarily focuses on the characters navigating through their lives as parents.

Alice, who is not a parent yet, wants it to stay that way, although her mother-in-law has other plans. On the other hand, another character is now indirectly involved in the murder mystery, which poses a threat to the dark secret the four members of the garden society are hiding.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7 releases on April 4

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7 will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8 PM ET. The release timings will vary for different regions.

Below are the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, April 4, 2025 5:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 4, 2025 8:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 4, 2025 8:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Saturday, April 5, 2025 1:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Saturday, April 5, 2025 2:00 am CET India (IST) Saturday, April 5, 2025 5:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Saturday, April 5, 2025 2:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Saturday, April 5, 2025 8:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Saturday, April 5, 2025 10:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, April 5, 2025 1:00 pm NZST

Those who miss the broadcast can still watch the episode on NBC after it has aired. It will also be available on Peacock the next day.

Additionally, fans can purchase the show on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Video.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6 recap

Alice and Patty in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 (Image via NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6 opens with a mystery in the future timeline. The garden society leader, Marilyn, gets a concerning alert on her phone while hosting a bid at the Monaco Under the Stars gala. She rushes home and barges into her bedroom to see something alarming and blames her husband, Buzz, for it.

In the present timeline, Alice and Doug's relationship is going well. Doug reveals that his paintings are selling out so fast that he can barely keep up. He tips Alice off about his mother, Patty's behavior, when she says that she really wants to bond with her mother-in-law.

Much to Alice's surprise, Patty turns out to be a cool person. However, that surprise quickly turns into horror when she learns that Patty is the one buying all of Doug's paintings so that the couple does not have to work.

The lengths Patty is willing to go just to pressure Alice into having a baby are shocking to the younger woman. However, Alice is not able to tell Doug the truth.

Birdie finds out that Ford cheated on his history test so that he could get kicked out of school, so she leaves his family alone. That does not work as Birdie is determined to send him to college. She offers to do the scholarship program every year.

The school's principal asks her to extend the scholarship to two students. Thus, Ford is still eligible for college. Later, Joel comes to Birdie's house, and the two hook up, which proves that Ford's doubts about an affair between them were not completely pointless.

Catherine is offered the opportunity to restart her career as a realtor at a reputable firm. However, just as she is about to do the interview, her phone buzzes. She tells everyone that her daughter is sick and she has to go home. Later, she has a conversation with Alice about what motherhood is like and says that it is quite tough, but there are also some rewarding moments.

At the end of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6, in the future timeline, it is revealed that Marilyn's cat, Mr. Fingers, was attacked by a coyote because her husband, Buzz, left a window open. They had argued about this habit of his earlier in the episode.

At the vet's, Marilyn also says she saw part of her quilt hanging out of the trunk of the car that Gary owns. Alice tries to dissuade her from the notion that she saw something like that. However, Marilyn insists that she knows what she saw. She also promises to get her quilt back. The doctor informs them that the cat is alright.

In the present-day timeline, Alice offers Marilyn the opportunity to get back at Patty.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

