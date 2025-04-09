Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8, titled The Frost, is the next chapter of the comedy murder mystery that has been keeping the audience on their toes. Throughout the seven episodes of the show that have aired so far, the mystery about the identity of the person who was murdered by the four main characters of the show has been kept tightly under wraps.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on April 11, 2025, and will air on NBC at 8/7c. As the story moves forward, fans can expect to find out more about the identity of the murder victim nicknamed Quiche.
The only hints that have been dropped so far about the murder victim are that they were wearing New Balance shoes and were on some kind of medication. Initially, it looked as though it was Gary, Catherine's ex-co-worker and also the one she cheated with on her husband, Tucker. However, that was debunked in Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 releases on April 11
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 will be released on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The release timings will vary for different regions.
The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:
In case someone misses the episode when it is aired, they can still catch it on NBC later. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Further, if anyone is interested in purchasing the show, they can do so on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Video.
Matthew Davis reflects on Joel’s shocking choice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 2
Matthew Davis, widely known for his role in Legally Blonde and The Vampire Diaries, plays the role of Joel in Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Joel, a policeman, is the adoptive father of Birdie's (Melissa Fumero) son, Ford (Felixe Wolfe).
Joel's marriage to Misty is complicated, and he begins an affair with Birdie, which his wife finds out about in episode 7. In the future timeline of episode 2, Birdie visits Joel in the police station and confesses to the murder that she and her friends—Catherine, Alice, and Brett—committed.
Instead of berating her, Joel helps her get rid of the evidence, proving just how serious he is about his affair with Birdie. In an interview with Assignment X dated April 7, 2025, Davis shared his thoughts on why Joel chose to help Birdie.
"He’s in a place in his life where he’s disillusioned a little bit by the system. He’s unimpressed by the system. I think he’s yearning for deeper connections. His marriage isn’t going well, and Birdie shows up, and she’s the most exciting, captivating woman he’s probably ever met, and I think he’s in a place where he understands how to resonate with her correctly," he shared.
"I think she’s a special character. I think he sees a vulnerability in her that other people don’t. He sees something in her that I think she feels, and they build this trust and a growing loyalty that I think is really sexy and cool," he added.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 will air on NBC on April 11, 2025.