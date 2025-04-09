Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8, titled The Frost, is the next chapter of the comedy murder mystery that has been keeping the audience on their toes. Throughout the seven episodes of the show that have aired so far, the mystery about the identity of the person who was murdered by the four main characters of the show has been kept tightly under wraps.

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on April 11, 2025, and will air on NBC at 8/7c. As the story moves forward, fans can expect to find out more about the identity of the murder victim nicknamed Quiche.

The only hints that have been dropped so far about the murder victim are that they were wearing New Balance shoes and were on some kind of medication. Initially, it looked as though it was Gary, Catherine's ex-co-worker and also the one she cheated with on her husband, Tucker. However, that was debunked in Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 7.

Ad

Trending

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 releases on April 11

Ad

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 will be released on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The release timings will vary for different regions.

The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 5:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 8:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 11, 2025 8:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Saturday, April 12, 2025 1:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Saturday, April 12, 2025 2:00 am CET India (IST) Saturday, April 12, 2025 5:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Saturday, April 12, 2025 2:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Saturday, April 12, 2025 8:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Saturday, April 12, 2025 10:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, April 12, 2025 1:00 pm NZS

Ad

In case someone misses the episode when it is aired, they can still catch it on NBC later. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Further, if anyone is interested in purchasing the show, they can do so on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Video.

Also read: Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Full list of cast explored

Matthew Davis reflects on Joel’s shocking choice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 2

Joel and Birdie in a still from Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7 (Image via NBC)

Matthew Davis, widely known for his role in Legally Blonde and The Vampire Diaries, plays the role of Joel in Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Joel, a policeman, is the adoptive father of Birdie's (Melissa Fumero) son, Ford (Felixe Wolfe).

Ad

Joel's marriage to Misty is complicated, and he begins an affair with Birdie, which his wife finds out about in episode 7. In the future timeline of episode 2, Birdie visits Joel in the police station and confesses to the murder that she and her friends—Catherine, Alice, and Brett—committed.

Instead of berating her, Joel helps her get rid of the evidence, proving just how serious he is about his affair with Birdie. In an interview with Assignment X dated April 7, 2025, Davis shared his thoughts on why Joel chose to help Birdie.

Ad

"He’s in a place in his life where he’s disillusioned a little bit by the system. He’s unimpressed by the system. I think he’s yearning for deeper connections. His marriage isn’t going well, and Birdie shows up, and she’s the most exciting, captivating woman he’s probably ever met, and I think he’s in a place where he understands how to resonate with her correctly," he shared.

Ad

"I think she’s a special character. I think he sees a vulnerability in her that other people don’t. He sees something in her that I think she feels, and they build this trust and a growing loyalty that I think is really sexy and cool," he added.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 will air on NBC on April 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More