Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7 ending explained: Is Gary alive?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has moved on to the next chapter of the mysterious story revolving around four members of the elite garden society who have been trying to cover up a murder they committed and the events that led up to the fateful night.

The last few episodes had dropped hints that the murder victim might be Gary, the co-worker with whom Catherine had an affair before she realized that he was a playboy. Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7, titled Germination, drops a similar hint at the beginning of the episode when, in the future timeline, Catherine assures her husband Tucker that he will never have to worry about Gary again.

However, at the end of the episode, in the future timeline, while Catherine and Tucker are sitting in a bar, the latter sees Gary walk in and tells Catherine about it. So, Gary is certainly alive and not the one who got killed and buried in the garden.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7: Does the police find out about Catherine and Birdie's stop at the gas station?

Catherine and Birdie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7 (Image via NBC)

In the future timeline, the policeman who had questioned Brett earlier arrives at Catherine's house and shows her the bracelet in an evidence bag. Catherine pretends that she must have lost it and tells the policeman that she had returned home with Tucker after the gala.

The policeman refuses to give the bracelet to Catherine and insists that he must investigate how the gas station attendant got his hands on the bracelet. Catherine gets nervous about it, but pretends to be alright.

Later, she is called into the police station, where the gas station attendant claims that the owner of the bracelet had traded the accessory along with some pills for gas. Catherine continues to act like she has know idea who the man is and where he got the bracelet from.

The attendant then claims that the homeless guy who lurks around the gas station had talked to the lady's friend. The homeless guy had indeed offered Birdie to clean the windshield of the car. Tucker comes to the police station and says that the police should check the CCTV footage of the gas station.

Catherine gets nervous at the suggestion and tries to convince them there is no need for it, but Tucker remains adamant. The policeman agrees with Tucker and checks the CCTV footage. Catherine watches it happen with bated breath, but luckily, there is no footage of getting out of the car.

Later, it turns out that Tucker, who works in a security company, had tampered with the footage which is why neither Catherine nor Birdie can be seen in the footage. Consequently, it is concluded that the gas station attendant was lying. That is obviously not the truth, but the policeman remains none the wiser.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7: Catherine tries to get back in business

Catherine in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7 (Image via NBC)

In the present timeline, Catherine receives a call from the bank about potential fraud charges on a joint credit card. She tells the caller that her husband is overseas, only to find his passport in the drawer. This makes her suspicious about his whereabouts. She uses the tracking device on his keys to find him sitting in a bar.

Upon confronting Tucker about what's going on, Catherine learns that he has been going to casinos instead of overseas. He reveals that he is in a lot of debt and can no longer afford their lavish lifestyle. When Catherine asks him why he didn't talk to her sooner, he admits that he was afraid that she would leave him and find someone better. His concern is convincing because she has cheated on him before.

Catherine and Tucker then promise each other not to keep any secrets. Subsequently, Catherine decides to start working again, but independently, instead of joining a firm. She reaches out to her old contacts to find someone willing to sell their house.

When she arrives at the location, she finds out that Pierce, the man who had offered her a job at his firm earlier, is also after the same listing. Pierce takes a dig at her by saying that she puts her children above her work, but Catherine remains calm.

After both of them show off their skills as realtors, the client chooses to go with Pierce until she learns about Catherine's knowledge of the neighborhood. This gives Catherine the upper hand and secures her the job.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7: Birdie and Joel's affair is not their best-kept secret

Joel and Birdie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7 (Image via NBC)

At the gardening club, Catherine and Birdie enlighten Alice about Brett's true feelings for her. Alice and Brett become friends again, and Brett seems to be over his relationship with Cricket.

Alice was reinstated in her position, thanks to a recommendation made to the school board on her behalf. She is buying Doug's paintings from the coffee shop so that she can stop Patty from doing it.

Birdie is in an affair with Joel. Her friend and caretaker, Olga, tries to reason with her against it since Joel is married. Birdie, on the other hand, is quite optimistic about it. Toward the end of the episode, it is revealed that Misty is aware of her husband's affair with Birdie.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 7 is available to stream on NBC.

