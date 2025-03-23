Grosse Pointe Garden Society makes a major programming change as it won't be airing on Sundays anymore

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has aired four episodes so far, with a fifth episode scheduled to air on March 23, 2025. The mystery surrounding the scandalous murder that the four members of a suburban garden society committed is slowly unfolding, and fans are getting closer to the truth with each new episode.

Ad

In Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 4, one suspected victim of the murder has been revealed to be Doug (Alexander Hodge), Alice's (AnnaSophia Robb) husband with whom Brett (Ben Rappaport) gets into a fight at the gala.

However, before fans could learn if Doug was the person they murdered, it is reported that the show is moving from Sunday nights to Friday nights starting from April 4, 2025. The Grosse Pointe Garden Society will move its Sunday 10 pm slot to Friday's 8 pm slot now.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

What does this scheduling change mean for the Grosse Pointe Garden Society?

Ad

According to an article published by Deadline on March 18, 2024, the decision to move Grosse Pointe Garden Society from the Sunday 10 pm slot to the Friday 8 pm slot came after the show's first three episodes aired. Dateline has taken up the Sunday 10 pm slot.

Per Deadline, this decision was made considering that the mystery thriller show has been getting very low linear ratings. Its rating has been at the bottom of all the NBC series, with just over a million viewers in Live+Same Day in the weeks since its premiere.

Ad

Almost 6.6 million viewers tuned in for the pilot episode of the series, but that certainly did not help its case as there has been a significant downfall in its viewership. This is not the first time a show has been moved to Friday nights although it was initially not scheduled for that day.

The catch in such rescheduling of shows is that they usually end up getting canceled after one or two seasons. Whether or not Grosse Pointe Garden Society will meet the same fate remains to be seen. For now, it has to be noted that the seventh episode titled Germination will air on April 4, 2025, instead of April 6, 2025.

Ad

Alexander Hodge on the cast's reaction to learning the murder victim's identity in Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Doug, Alice, and Brett in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via NBC)

While the fight between Brett and Doug and the policeman's question to Brett in episode 4 teased that Catherine, Birdie, Alice, and Brett might be covering up Doug's murder, there is no telling who Quiche really is.

Ad

In an interview with Decider dated March 16, 2025, Alexander Hodge, who appears as Doug, opened up about his and the cast's reaction to finding out who ended up dead that fateful night. He said:

"Oh, my goodness. So the episode hit our inboxes at 8 p.m. on a Friday night, and I was working and I had just wrapped. And as I was leaving my dressing room, I heard screams in the hallway and I realized it was because people were finding out who the victim was."

Ad

He further said:

"And I had to yell into every room on the way out, 'Don’t say a word, because I want to go home and read this, and I don’t want any spoilers.' So yes, I would say there was a huge reaction."

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback