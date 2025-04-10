Happy Face episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Happy Face episode 6, titled Lorelai, will be coming out on Thursday, April 17, 2025, on Paramount+. Following the weekly broadcast schedule, viewers will be able to stream the episode at 12 am PT/3 am ET. With the series winding its way toward the season finale on May 1, episode 6 teases a deeper insight into the repercussions of episode 5's cliffhangers.

The audience can look forward to further revelations in Melissa's battle for justice, Elijah's battle in the courtroom, and Keith Jesperson's manipulation. With only three episodes remaining in the season, tensions run higher than ever in this dark true-crime drama.

Release date and time of Happy Face episode 6

Happy Face episode 6 will be out on April 17, 2025, at midnight PT. This episode can be streamed on Paramount+, the only platform hosting this series at present. Here is a table of release times for episode 6 in different time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) April 17, 12 am Mountain Time (MT) April 17, 1 am Central Time (CT) April 17, 2 am Eastern Time (ET) April 17, 3 am British Summer Time (BST) April 17, 8 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) April 17, 9 am India Standard Time (IST) April 17, 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) April 17, 5 pm

Where to watch Happy Face episode 6?

Happy Face can be streamed on Paramount+. For non-subscribers of the streaming service, a seven-day free trial is available enabling new subscribers to stream the show for free during the duration of the trial. Once the free trial is over, subscribers can either continue with a paid subscription or cancel it.

What happened in Happy Face episode 5?

In Happy Face episode 5, titled Don't Dream, the story progresses with a combination of revelations and setbacks. Melissa, Ivy, and Joyce toil day and night to collect evidence that will clear Elijah Carter, who is suspected of killing Heather Richmond. A breakthrough is achieved when a wrench with Heather's DNA is found, which they are confident will clear Elijah's name.

At the same time, Elijah is presented with a plea deal by DA Calloway that will lower his sentence if he chooses to plead guilty to the crime. Even after being advised by his sister, Joyce, Elijah turns down the offer, opting to maintain his innocence.

The episode ends in a dramatic press conference where DA Calloway makes a surprise accusation of Elijah and Keith Jesperson committing the murder together. Melissa and her team are left in shock and in a more complicated position to prove Elijah's innocence.

The episode comes to a close with increased tension and uncertainty, setting the stage for a battle of law enforcement in the months to come.

What to expect from Happy Face episode 6?

With the dramatic conclusion of Happy Face episode 5, in which DA Calloway suddenly accuses Elijah and Keith of committing the crime together, episode 6 will most likely delve into a few important themes and plot points. The episode will likely see the legal repercussions of Calloway's accusations unfold, with Melissa and her team dealing with an even more challenging fight to clear Elijah's name.

This may include discovering new information or using new tactics to refute Calloway's accusations. The character developments are also expected to continue to be more profound, especially with Melissa, as she struggles to balance her dedication to the case and her life outside of it.

The conflict between Melissa and her family, particularly her daughter Hazel, may increase as Melissa becomes more dedicated to the case. Keith Jesperson's power may also become more entrenched, perhaps pulling Hazel more strongly into his manipulative sphere.

Overall, Happy Face episode 6 should provide a combination of legal suspense, personal melodrama, and further critical assessments of the shortcomings of the justice system. Demonstrating how players like Calloway can control evidence and public opinion to advance their agendas may likely be a major element of the episode.

Happy Face episode 6 will air on April 17. All episodes released so far are available for viewing on Paramount+.

