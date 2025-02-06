Harlem season 3 finale ending explained: Who broke up with who? Angie, Tye, Quinn, and Camille each gets their version of a happy ending

The back-to-back episodes of Harlem season 3 finale on Thursday, February 6, 2025, marked not only the season finale but also the series finale. With episodes 5 and 6 being the last time fans will see the flossy posse of the series—Angie, Tye, Quinn, and Camille—the finale has been highly anticipated.

The series finale brought each of the girls their version of a happy ending, but not before some heartfelt moments and big decisions. One of the biggest decisions in the Harlem season 3 finale was ending a relationship.

Angie broke up with Mike for good, ending their engagement and the June wedding they had been planning for a year. She picked her career this time, which promised to be flourishing after her Broadway debut. But while Angie's wedding was off, someone else was getting married, and another one got a rekindled romance.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Harlem season 3 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Angie breaks up with Mike in the Harlem season 3 finale for good

Mike and Angie (Image via Prime Video)

The start of Harlem season 3 has been a tale of sisterhood for Quinn, Tye, Camille, and Angie, but also a story of motherhood, singlehood, and complicated career journeys. The last two applied for Angie in the Harlem season 3 finale after she broke up with Mike.

Earlier in the season, there was already some tension between the two after they couldn't seem to compromise on what they wanted for their wedding. But in Harlem season 3, episodes 3 & 4, it looked like they had found a way to compromise after Mike opened up about why he wanted an intimate wedding instead of Angie's dream of a grand ceremony.

However, in the Harlem season 3 finale, as Angie prepared for her Broadway debut, more problems in their relationship started to surface. Mike opened up about feeling like Angie didn't have the time for him anymore, not like when they first got together. He said that Angie's ambition has gotten in the way of their relationship, which he said isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it's also not a good thing.

While they tried to patch things up with a date night and Mike's surprise of a commissioned painting of Angie, which they stole from the street artist, everything came crashing down during the premiere of Angie's Broadway show. It was a success, and although Mike brought Angie roses, he didn't seem like he was ecstatic about everything.

Angie before her Broadway show (Image via Prime Video)

Angie also got offered a role in the movie with Idris Elba, which was set to start filming in June—the wedding and honeymoon week. Angie said she would think about it because it would be a big break. However, Mike got offended that she had to even think about choosing between a movie and their wedding.

At the end of the Harlem season 3 finale, Angie returned the engagement ring to Mike, saying they would be better off following their individual goals.

Quinn says no to Seth's poly relationship in Harlem season 3 finale

Quinn meets Sabrina (Image via Prime Video)

Throughout season 3 of Harlem, Quinn's love life had been hopeful after meeting the MLB player Seth at a friend's party. They initially agreed to a no-label relationship but later decided to level up and keep seeing each other. They even talked about a family and kids, but everything fell through after Quinn heard Seth's phone call with Sabrina at the end of episode 6.

In the Harlem season 3 finale, Seth revealed that he was "ethically nonmonogamous," which he said was a fact he wasn't keeping a secret. He loved Sabrina, but he also loved Quinn, and he wanted Quinn to be his primary partner, aka the pseudo-wife and the mother of his children.

Seth even offered her a condo in her name to get Quinn to agree with his poly relationship. He also offered for Quinn to meet Sabrina, thinking it would help. However, after meeting Sabrina, Quinn realized that the poly life wasn't something she wanted. But eager to have a family, she joined a single moms' class with a plan of getting a sperm donor.

Camille gives birth in Harlem season 3 finale, plus a rekindled romance

Ian and Camille with their baby 9Image via Prime Video)

The Harlem season 2 finale teased that one of the girls was pregnant. Season 3 started with the revelation that it was Camille. Her pregnancy came as a surprise after believing that she couldn't get pregnant and having already broken up with Ian again.

Her pregnancy journey was featured throughout season 3, including her struggle to decide whether to continue with the surprise pregnancy. Camille was also the center of a love triangle after Ian got into a serious relationship with his childhood friend, Portia. Their love lives got entangled while Ian was trying to be a supportive co-parent to Camille.

However, the Harlem season 3 finale saw Ian needing to face the truth that he was still in love with Camille and that he was only staying with Portia out of duty because of his previous promises. Ultimately, he and Camille rekindled their romance while taking care of their newborn.

Harlem season 3 finale ends with Tye and Eva planning to get married

Eva and Tye (Image via Prime Video)

In the Harlem season 3 finale, Tye and Eva's relationship was tested after they planned to meet Eva's mother over dinner. Tye was overcome with fear, multiplied by her hang-ups in personal and family relationships, and she sabotaged her budding romance with Eva.

She was almost at the restaurant for dinner before bailing. She texted Eva about being tied up at Camille's baby shower, but unknown to her, Eva already saw her outside the restaurant before she hightailed it out. The lie disappointed Eva, so she ghosted Tye.

In the Harlem season 3 finale, however, Tye courted Eva's mother in a bid to get her back. In the end, Eva's mom, who was now "team Tye," urged her daughter to hear Tye out and reconcile. Tye confessed her fears, but she also gave Eva the ring she got from her grandmother in a grand gesture and proposed.

Catch the complete episodes of Harlem seasons 1 through 3 only on Prime Video.

