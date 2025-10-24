Has the release of Virgin River season 7 been delayed? Details explored

The release of Virgin River season 7 has officially been pushed back, confirming that fans will have to wait until 2026 for the new episodes to arrive on Netflix. The update comes after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos revealed during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on October 21, 2025, that Virgin River will return alongside other major titles such as Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and Ginny and Georgia in 2026.

This announcement puts an end to speculation about a potential late 2025 release. Production for Virgin River season 7 wrapped earlier this year in Canada. The delay means it will be the first time the show skips a full calendar year without a new season since its debut in 2019.

Virgin River season 7 release gets delayed

Virgin River (Image via Netflix)

Virgin River season 7 has been delayed and is now expected to premiere on Netflix in early 2026. The news follows comments made by series star Alexandra Breckenridge, who recently suggested that the show’s next season would likely not arrive in 2025 due to Netflix’s crowded schedule.

Breckenridge, currently promoting her upcoming holiday film My Secret Santa, stated in an interview that the streamer might postpone Virgin River to avoid overlapping with other releases, particularly the final season of Stranger Things, which is set to dominate Netflix’s lineup in 2025.

During Netflix’s October earnings call, Sarandos mentioned Virgin River by name when outlining the company’s 2026 content slate. His statement confirmed that Virgin River season 7 is part of the upcoming year’s schedule, ruling out a 2025 launch.

This delay marks a significant change in the show’s release pattern. Since its premiere in 2019, Virgin River has consistently delivered a new season each year. The upcoming gap between seasons 6 and 7 will be the first extended break for the popular romantic drama.

Why was Virgin River season 7 delayed?

The decision to postpone Virgin River season 7 appears to be strategic rather than production-related. Filming wrapped months ago in British Columbia, and post-production work reportedly concluded earlier this year. Instead, the shift is linked to Netflix’s programming calendar.

With major shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Gentlemen, and Outer Banks already scheduled to headline 2025, the streaming platform seems to be spacing out its biggest releases. Virgin River continues to be one of Netflix’s strongest performers in the romantic drama category, so holding it for early 2026 may help sustain audience engagement once other tentpole series have wrapped.

Breckenridge’s interview with Entertainment Weekly also hinted at this reasoning. She explained that Netflix’s 2025 lineup is already packed with high-profile titles, and the platform might delay Virgin River season 7 to ensure it receives enough attention.

“There is a lot going on this year for Netflix. The finale of Stranger Things as a series is going to be a big deal. If I was guessing, I would say I wouldn’t roll Virgin River out until the new year.” Breckenridge said.

What to expect from Virgin River season 7

While fans must wait a little longer, Virgin River season 7 promises to deliver new developments for Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Season 6 ended with several open storylines, including Mel and Jack’s journey toward adoption and the emotional aftermath of a major community event.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that Virgin River season 7 will explore the couple’s next chapter as newlyweds adjusting to life on their farm while facing new challenges. Smith added that the season will continue to explore multiple generations of relationships in the town, including Doc and Hope’s rekindled romance and Lizzie and Denny’s growing family.

Two new characters will also join the cast. Sara Canning plays Victoria, a former police officer turned medical investigator who arrives in Virgin River to look into Doc’s practice. Cody Kearsley appears as Clay, a rodeo veteran searching for his long-lost sister. Their additions are expected to introduce fresh conflicts and deepen the small-town dynamics that define the series.

What about Virgin River season 8?

Virgin River (Image via Netflix)

Netflix has already renewed Virgin River for season 8, signaling continued confidence in the show’s success. According to reports, the writer’s room for season 8 is already open, with production expected to begin between April and July 2026.

This timeline comes from a Charitybuzz listing that offers fans a chance to visit the set of Virgin River between those months, suggesting that filming for the new season will occur during that window.

If Netflix follows its usual pattern, Virgin River season 7 could release shortly before or during the early stages of season 8’s production. This would allow the streamer to maintain a steady content flow and potentially release two seasons within the same year, which is something that has not happened before in the franchise’s history.

For now, viewers can stream all six seasons of Virgin River exclusively on Netflix while waiting for season 7 to premiere in 2026.

