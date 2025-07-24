Virgin River season 7: From release window to new cast members, everything we know about the series

Virgin River season 7 is coming, but it won't be anytime soon. The show breaks from its tradition of releasing a new season every year, as the seventh season likely won't arrive before the end of 2025.At the time of writing, there is still no official Virgin River season 7 release date or release window. However, post-production is currently underway. As the show's cast members shared with fans online, per Deadline, filming for season 7 is already done.Cast members, including Benjamin Hollingsworth and Kandyse McClure, shared various posts on social media commemorating the final day of filming in late June 2025. Despite the lack of a release timeline, there are some updates that will get fans talking, including returning and new cast members, as well as plot details.When will Virgin River season 7 be released? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNetflix has not officially announced a release date or even a release window for Virgin River season 7. The show has traditionally released a new season every year since it premiered on Netflix in 2019. However, production for season 7 isn't getting underway as quickly.Moreover, in the Netflix Upfront announcement of the shows for the rest of 2025, the seventh season of Virgin River was noticeably missing. It's safe to say it won't be premiering this year. However, series star Alexandra Breckenridge shared a filming update on her Instagram Story early in June 2025, per TV Line. She reportedly said that they were &quot;almost done&quot; filming season 7.With this update, Virgin River season 7 could be seeing a release sometime in 2026. Based on the show's history, it would most likely be released in the summer of 2026. It will be like seasons 3 and 4, instead of the fall or winter release like the others. Also, like most of the earlier seasons, there will be ten episodes in season 7.Cast members expected to be in Virgin River season 7Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are expected to return as Mel and Jack in season 7, which will explore something new about their relationship. Other returning cast members include Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Annette O'Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Sarah Dugdale. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKai Bradbury, Zibby Allen, Kandyse McClure, and Marco Grazzini are also expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Besides the returning cast members, new characters will be joining them in season 7. The list includes Riverdale actor Cody Kearsley as Clay and The Vampire Diaries star Sara Canning as Victoria.What to expect from Virgin River season 7?Following the events of Virgin River season 6, the seventh season will explore Mel and Jack's new dynamic. They are now married, and the next step is their honeymoon. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased this about Mel and Jack in Virgin River season 7:&quot;Season 7 will find Mel and Jack taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's the honeymoon face for the town's royalty, according to Smith, but this newly married life &quot;can come with its own obstacles.&quot; However, Smith appeased fans that Mel and Jack are not breaking up. There will be some issues in their relationship, but it will be &quot;just resting on emotional stakes&quot; instead of making fans second-guess if they are going to break up or not.Besides Mel and Jack's story, there's another couple going to be highlighted in season 7. Doc and Hope will also be facing some challenges together to help protect the clinic and preserve the integrity of the town. Smith also teased about getting to tell love stories between two people of Doc and Hope's age.Final thoughtsVirgin River season 7 is coming, and so is season 8. The series has been renewed for an eighth season even before season 7 has received an official release date. This means viewers can expect 20 more episodes on the horizon.Netflix Tudum reported the season 8 renewal on July 11, 2025, quoting Patrick Sean Smith, saying that they are &quot;eternally grateful&quot; to Netflix for giving them the chance to continue telling the story of their beloved characters.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Virgin River season 7 as the year progresses. Meanwhile, fans can stay up to date with the show, as all six seasons are now streaming on Netflix.