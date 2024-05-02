Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ending explained: Does Bibbojaan die? 

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar arrived on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The eight-part series on Lahore-based courtesans and their lives during the British era presents them as the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series stars Indian actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and many more.

To answer the titular question, yes, Bibbojaan, one of the courtesans of Heeramandi, dies. She was executed by the British government for killing the British citizen Mr. Henderson as part of a revolt against the establishment.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar shows the other courtesans taking part in the struggle irrespective of the consequences, while the noblemen side with the British rule for their benefit. Moreover, the series demonstrates how personal rivalry between courtesans takes a backseat in the face of a common cause to fight.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ending: What happened to Bibbojaan?

Bibbojaan was executed for killing Henderson (Image via Netflix)

In Netflix's Hindi series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the courtesans are seen participating in the Indian freedom struggle. Bibbojaan is one of the first candidates from Heeramandi to be indicted in the freedom struggle.

After one of their friends, Rizwan, is shot dead by cops during a meeting, Bibbojaan takes the remaining escapees to Heeramandi where her mother, Mallikajaan, offers them refuge. This emboldens Bibbojaan's resolve to continue in her mission.

When freedom fighter Hamid plans to kill General Henderson, Bibbojaan volunteers, as she has an invitation to Henderson's party. At the party, when Henderson asks the Indian soldiers to join the British army to fight the Nazis, Bibbojaan shoots Henderson dead.

In the chaos after the killing, Hamid is shot dead while trying to save Bibbojaan's life. However, Bibbojaan is arrested and sentenced to be executed by gunshot. The ending scene of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar finds Bibbojaan shot by the executioners.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ending explained: What did the Nawabs do?

The Nawabs sided with the British Crown. (Image via Netflix India)

Fareedan, Mallikajaan's granddaughter, informs one of the Nawabs, Wali Mohammed, about the courtesans joining the fight for independence. While Mohammed tries to dissuade Fareedan, the young rebel refuses to listen to the cautious nobleman.

Meanwhile, Cartwright and Henderson have lied to Mr Baloch about his son's death, claiming that the freedom fighters killed Tajdar Baloch. A dejected Mr Baloch informs all the Nawabs about the British army targeting the courtesans of Heeramandi. He advises the Nawabs to stay away from the courtesans and snip all ties.

Led by Nawab Zulfikar, the Nawabs deem it prudent to cut all ties with the rebelling courtesans. The Netflix series shows them deciding to show allegiance to the British government and staying in favour of the Crown.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar ending: What do Fareedan and Mallikajaan do in the end?

The courtesans joined forces to protest against the ruling British. (Image via Netflix India)

After learning about her daughter's arrest Mallikajaan expresses appreciation and pride for Bibbojaan's courage. She feels that her daughter is the first martyr from Heeramandi. Led by Farredan, Mallikajaan, decides to join a street protest against the atrocities of the British government.

On an aside, Mallikajaan hands over the keys to the palace to Fareedan and apologises for her enmity. Fareedan, her granddaughter, apologises too and patches up her relationship with Mallikajaan.

As the authorities refuse to allow Mallikajaan to see Bibbojaan, she, Fareedan and the remaining courtesans walk the streets of Lahore towards the execution site, singing songs about a free India.

What happened to Cartwright at the end of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar?

Cartwright was killed by Alamzeb (Image via Netflix India)

Cartwright had requested Ustaadji to spend a night with Alamzeb, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter. Ustaadji asks Alamzeb to take advantage of the opportunity and kill Cartwright. He hands her a gun.

After all the courtesans leave the mansion to go for the street protest, Alamzeb goes into Cartwright's room. She shoots Cartwright at the same time Bibbojaan is executed by the British Crown. By the end of the series, Cartwright is also dead.

Watch Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama highlighting the role of the sidelined courtesans in the independence movement. The series arrived on May 1, 2024, and is available for streaming on Netflix.