Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar - Glossary and a complete guide of Urdu & Hindi terminology

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a series about the wealthy colorful and intricate world of courtesans in pre-independence India.The series is set in the context of the Indian independence movement, the production looks into the lives of the 'tawaifs' - highly trained performers who lived in Lahore's famous red-light area, Heera Mandi.

The plot of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar uses Urdu and Hindi vocabulary which makes the depiction all the more authentic. From the lavish 'havelis' and 'kothas' where the courtesans lived and performed, to the powerful nawabs and the uproarious cry of 'azaadi,' the series' language carries the audience to a bygone era.

This glossary and guide aims to examine some of the meanings of these Urdu and Hindi terms, giving an in-depth comprehension of the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's location glossary

Here is a list of locations and associated Urdu/Hindi words used in the context of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar:

Heera Mandi : A culturally important area of the walled city of Lahore known for its courtesan culture. Heera Mandi, referred to as the "Diamond Market," was a well-known red-light area during the Mughal and British colonial eras, where high-class courtesans known as tawaifs lived and entertained guests with their music, dance, and poetry skills.

Shahi Mohalla : Translates to the Royal Neighbourhood, where courtesans and residents lived during the Mughal era. This wealthy zone within Heera Mandi held the most prominent kothas (courtesan establishments) and havelis (grand mansions) for Nawabs and other people of royalty.

Hira Singh di Mandi : refers to Hira Singh Dogra's grain market in Heera Mandi. This market, named after its founder, was an important part of the local economy and acted as a commercial hub in the courtesan district.

Bazaar-e-Husn : Translates to "Market of Beauty". Heera Mandi was nicknamed the "Market of Beauty" during British colonial rule. This vivid name reflects the area's status as a hub for polished artistic and cultural pursuits, and also the lure and secrecy associated with the tawaifs.

Anarkali Bazaar : The place where brothels were built during the British Raj. The region, which is named after the renowned courtesan Anarkali, grew into a hub for more businesslike and abusive forms of s*x work during colonial rule.

Lohari Gate : This gate, one of the historic entrances to Lahore's walled city, signaled the growth of the courtesan district and the rise of brothels catering to a diverse clientele.

Taxali Gate: A spot where brothel houses had been built for the pleasure of British soldiers. This gate, located near army camps, became a location for brothels serving the colonial occupiers' entertainment and indulgences.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's character terminology

The following is a list of characters and related Urdu/Hindi words used in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar -

Mallikajaan : Madam of the Shahi Mahal, an upscale brothel in Heera Mandi. She is a powerful and influential figure who navigates the district's complex social and political landscape, using her position and connections to protect her courtesans.

Bibbo : Mallikajaan's daughter is a well-known singer and revolutionary spy. Bibbo is a complex character who uses her abilities and charm to gather intelligence for the independence movement while also dealing with the complexities of her own identity and loyalties.

Alamzeb : Mallikajaan's daughter is an aspiring poetess. Alamzeb represents the courtesans' intellectual and artistic aspirations, as she seeks to carve out a space for herself outside of the Kotha.

Zulfikar : A character who mocks Mallikajaan for using 'divide and rule'. Zulfikar is a vocal critic of the power structures and exploitation within Heera Mandi, questioning the status quo and the courtesans' complicity in upholding it.

Fareedan : A character who demonstrates solidarity and concern for her peers. Fareedan represents the courtesans' sense of community and mutual support as they navigate their lives and the larger political turmoil.

Nawabs : Nobles who serve their foreign overlords in exchange for titles and protection. The Nawabs represent the elite's complicity in the colonial system, as they use their wealth and influence to maintain their power and privilege.

Tawaifs : Courtesans who excel in music, dance, and poetry. The Tawaifs are the series' central focus, as it delves into their lives, talents, and the social and political forces that shape them.

Azizun Bai: A Kanpur courtesan who fought the British during the 1857 rebellion. Azizun Bai is a historical figure who represents the active role that courtesans played in the Indian independence movement, challenging the stereotype of Tawaifs as mere entertainers.

