Where is the real Heeramandi located? Inspiration behind Netflix series, explored

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has sparked considerable chatter online. Having premiered on May 1, 2024, the opulence, glamour and drama that Bhansali is known for are dialed up to new heights in this period piece.

As per a February article on Netflix, the synopsis of the show reads:

"In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test."

As the neighborhood of courtesans, Heeramandi is based on an actual place located in Lahore, modern-day Pakistan. Known as Heera Mandi, here is everything to know about this locality seeped in history and culture.

All about the real Heeramandi, details explored

Just as shown in the Netflix series, the real Heermandi is located in the walled city of Lahore, modern-day Pakistan. Situated near the Taxali Gate south of the Badshahi Mosque, Heera Mandi is known as a red-light district today.

Contrary to popular belief, the name 'Heera Mandi' (diamond market) did not originate as a term for the courtesans. According to a 2010 article by The Express Tribune, the place was named after Heera Singh, the son of one of Ranjit Singh’s ministers. After a grain market was set up, the area was coined "Heera Singh di Mandi" (Heera Singh's market) but eventually came to be associated with the courtesans that resided there.

During the Mughal Era in the 15th and 16th centuries, many women were brought from neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to the area as entertainment for the royal court. Soon, a residential complex was developed south of the Lahore Fort to house the servants and attendants working for the royals. This place came to be known as "Shahi Mohalla" (Royal Neighborhood), where courtesans took over as the main residents.

In a May interview with Wion, historian Radha Khurana Kapuria revealed:

"The courtesans were very important in the political realm. During the time of Ranjit Singh, these courtesans were offered handsome wages, and huge land grants and held powerful positions at the Lahore court."

However, under British colonial rule, Heera Mandi lost its royal status and instead slowly turned into a center for prostitution.

As per The Express Tribune, brothel houses were first built by the British for recreation purposes for their soldiers. Additionally, Kapuria reported that colonial policies made no distinction between the courtesans and the prostitutes, treating them as the same.

Furthermore, fear of s*xually-transmitted diseases compelled the British rulers to restrict public performances of women and humiliated the courtesans. All these issues led to the gradual decline of Heera Mandi as the hub of culture and art. Today, it simply serves as a red-light district while its past grandeur can be glimpsed only in media like the new Heeramandi series.

With Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Singha leading an ensemble cast, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently available to stream only on Netflix.