From broken rib to 'sausage fingers': King Charles' health history explored

King Charles III received a diagnosis of an enlarged prostate and is scheduled to undergo treatment at the hospital next week. According to aides, the condition is benign, and he will undergo a corrective procedure. The preliminary diagnosis was delivered today at his private residence, Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, where it is believed he will stay during the treatment process.

A statement by Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, January 17:

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

But, this is not the first instance of King Charles facing health setbacks. Here are some of the health challenges that Charles has encountered over the years.

King Charles' health history explored

1) Constant neck and back pain

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry disclosed that his father, Prince Charles, has grappled with chronic neck and back pain. The Duke of Sussex detailed in his memoir that Prince Charles has faced "constant neck and back pain," attributing it partly to old polo injuries. Prince Charles experienced a slipped disc in the early 1990s, leading to his absence from Royal Ascot in 1991.

In response to medical advice warning of potential worsening conditions, Charles opted to limit his polo participation to charity events. His distinctive walking style, with fingers interlinked behind his back, is believed to be a therapeutic measure to alleviate his back pain. He also got hurt in the neck during the coronation.

2) Sausage fingers

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles’s distinctive ‘sausage fingers’ have been a subject of fascination for royal observers throughout the years. The Medical Director at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester, GP Chun Tang said:

'Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. Sausage fingers are officially known as dactylitis. This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, Oedema, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune diseases."

The term, 'sausage fingers,' was humorously used in a letter he wrote to a friend while describing his newborn son, Prince William. According to the Daily Mail, reports suggest that the King has had large hands since a young age. Despite the attention and speculation, King Charles has not officially disclosed the precise cause of his unique hand condition.

3) Operation of a lump in the nose

Prince Of Wales Speaks On Building Distinctive Places In Globalized World in 2008 (Image via Getty)

In 2008, King Charles underwent a minor procedure to have a non-cancerous growth removed from his nose. Following the surgery at his London residence, Clarence House, the Royal was observed with a small, hexagonal plaster on the right side of his nose.

Although Clarence House refrained from divulging specific details, they characterized it as a "minor surgical procedure," emphasizing that it was routine and of minimal significance.

4) Broke his bone falling from the horse

Prince Charles Plays Polo At Beaufort in 2003 (Image via Getty)

In 1990, Prince Charles fractured his right arm after a fall from his horse during a match at Cirencester. While galloping to intercept an opponent, his pony abruptly swerved to the right as he leaned over for a backhand shot. This caused him to lose balance and tumble between the two animals, resulting in a kick to his arm.

Despite initial efforts, the injury did not heal properly, causing three months of persistent pain. Eventually, a surgical intervention involved taking bone from his hip, placing it around the break, and securing a metal plate with screws. He also broke a rib when he fell from his horse in a hunting accident in 1998.

5) Operation sawdust

Prince Charles at Ali World Premiere in 2001 (Image via Getty)

In November 2001, Prince Charles fulfilled his royal duties with an eye-catching bandage over his left eye. It was revealed that the Royal had inadvertently gotten sawdust in his eye while sawing a branch off a tree at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire estate.

The sawdust caused a scratch to his cornea, resulting in a temporary impairment of his vision. Following initial treatment from a local doctor, he was later transferred to a specialist who recommended a day of rest for recovery.

6) King Charles' larynx was damaged

Prince Charles Plays Polo At Beaufort (Image via Getty)

In 1981, a stray polo ball struck Charles directly in the throat during a polo match. The impact left him breathless and gripping his larynx. While he endured no lasting harm, Charles experienced a temporary loss of voice, rendering him unusually silent for ten days.

At the time of writing, King Charles is being treated in his private home at Birkhall.