Hell Motel episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The horror anthology series Hell Motel is set to release its fourth episode on July 1, 2025, on Shudder and AMC+ in the US. The limited series is created by Aaron Martin and Ian Carpenter, with Adam Macdonald serving as director.

The synopsis for the series, as per AMC Networks, reads:

Hell Motel sees a group of 10 true crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic mass murder. History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

The article further discusses the upcoming episode's release schedule and other details.

Hell Motel episode 4 release details explored

American audience can watch Hell Motel episode 4 on July 1, 2025, on Shudder and AMC+ at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The horror anthology series consists of eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 45 minutes. The viewers can expect new episodes weekly on every Tuesday.

Here's a detailed look at the release timing for the upcoming episode of Hell Motel based on different regions:

Region Release date Release time United States (Pacific Time) Tuesday, July 1, 2025 12 am United States/Canada (Eastern Time) Tuesday, July 1, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) Tuesday, July 1, 2025 8 am Australia (ACST) Tuesday, July 1, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, July 1, 2025 7 pm

What is the series all about?

The trailer for Hell Motel is available on the official Shudder YouTube channel. The clip begins with a couple checking into the Cold River Motel. Thirty years ago, a series of murders took place at the motel, which remain unsolved to this day.

The audience gets a glimpse of the killer, who wears a horned mask and a black outfit. Fast forward to present day, a group of ten true crime obsessives are invited to the newly renovated Cold River Motel. Their guide shows them around to all the different sites where different murders took place.

While they are asleep, the masked murderer reappears and kills one of them brutally with a knife, as the roommate's loud scream wakes everyone up. The group start brainstorming over who it might be, as they believe the killer has either returned or they have a copycat amongst them. Paige, out of fear, requests a check-out from the motel before the night gets any worse for them.

The clip then proceeds to show a montage of gory murders by the mystery slasher as the group tries to save themselves while also figuring out a way to stop it.

Cast and crew details for the horror anthology series

Eric McCormack attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM+ Original Series Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue. (Image via Getty)

The script of Hell Motel is written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin, with Adam Macdonald directing the episodes. The series is a Shudder Original, with Shaftesbury developing and producing it in association with Hollywood Suite. The distribution rights for the series are acquired by AMC Network.

The cast is led by two-time Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack, who portrays Hemmingway, a chef at the renovated Cold River Motel. The other cast members include Paula Brancati as Paige, Genevieve DeGraves as Adriana, Brynn Godenir as Ruby, Shaun Benson as Crow and Emmanuel Kabongo as Kawayan.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Hell Motel has received a fresh score of 80% based on 10 reviews from critics so far.

