High Potential season 2 episode 3 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

High Potential season 2 has dropped one of the biggest developments in the Game Maker's case in episode 2. Morgan and her team at the LAPD had been troubled by the complex games the mystery man had been playing, and the latest episode made several things clear about him and his crimes.

The second episode saw Morgan, Karadec, and Soto on their toes as they actively handled all the challenges that the Game Maker threw at them. While Daphne and Oz confront the man who was present at Roman's address, more secrets about the missing ex were also revealed in the latest episode, titled 'Checkmate'.

There are still more puzzles and challenges that Morgan has to solve, which will be unraveled further in the next episode. High Potential season 2 episode 3 will release on September 30, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.

When does High Potential season 2 episode 3 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

Matthew Clark, who troubled Morgan and the LAPD as the Game Maker, created more confusion in episode 2. Daphne and Oz's attempts at finding Roman did not bring the expected results, but brought more clues that could bring Morgan closer to her ex.

While the ending of the episode brought unique developments in the series, viewers must be eager to know what will come ahead in Morgan's journey in the next episode. The third episode, titled 'Eleven Minutes', will be released on September 30, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Release timings for the U.S. are as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time September 30, 2025 10:00 pm Pacific Time September 30, 2025 10:00 pm Central Time September 30, 2025 9:00 pm

The episode will air on ABC. For the viewers who do not have access to a cable network, online live TV services can be used. Episode 3 will also be out the next day after its broadcast release on Hulu. It can be subscribed to through either the ad-inclusive plan at $9.99/month and $99/year, or through an ad-free plan priced at $18.99/month.

How many episodes are left in High Potential season 2?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 premiered on September 17, 2025, with one episode. This week, the second episode of the season dropped as well, further showcasing Morgan and her team at the LAPD solving the case of Game Maker and finding Maya.

While big victories came for the team by the end of the second episode, the mystery behind Roman still remains unsolved. From new cases to past challenges, the further episodes may explore how it all unfolds in Morgan's life this season.

Season 2 has a total of 18 episodes, promising more fun and interesting crime-solving moments with Morgan, Karadec, and others at the LAPD. With two episodes released so far, there are sixteen more episodes that viewers can expect to be released ahead.

A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 2

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

The episode began where it left off previously, with Derek Price coming after Jason Howard and the Game Maker at the police station. Matthew Clark, the man behind the Game Maker, portrays a clean picture of himself that makes it difficult for Morgan, Karadec, and Soto to bring out his involvement in the case. From a bomb threat in a metro bus to chaos at Jason's house, the mysterious turn of events further complicate the case.

Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz find out about the man staying at Roman's address in Nevada, initially believing him to be Roman. However, Morgan confirms that he is not the one, and the two detectives' interaction with the mystery man also leaves them clueless.

While Morgan tries to accept her defeat and stop Matthew, she finds Maya in his building, rescuing her successfully. Karadec also stops Derek from shooting Jason just in time. While they solve the case, no proof hints at Matthew's involvement. However, Morgan manages to solve that too, using Maya's blood-stained jacket.

The final confrontation between Morgan and Matthew brings big twists and turns at the end. The mystery man from Nevada also approaches Morgan at the end, revealing some confusing clues about Roman as the episode concluded.

Major events to expect from High Potential season 2 episode 3

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

While the complex case of the Game Maker came to an end in the second episode, the pivotal moments at the end promise more troubles approaching Morgan ahead. From new challenges to unanswered questions from the past, viewers can expect varied developments in the next episode of High Potential season 2.

Here are a few of these anticipated moments from episode 3:

Morgan learns about Arthur at the end of episode 2. While he gives her some new information about Roman and his contact details, episode 3 may explore Morgan's next step in finding her ex.

As the Game Maker's case has come to an end, there could be new mysteries to solve ahead for Morgan, Karadec, and the other LAPD detectives in episode 3.

The third episode may also explore more about Morgan's personal life, showcasing some developments pertaining to her family.

Viewers can expect surprises beyond these points to come ahead in the next episode.

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

