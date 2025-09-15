  • home icon
"History made!"- Internet shares excitement on Tramell Tillman's special win for Severance at the 2025 Emmy Awards

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:09 GMT
Tramell Tillman's special win for Severance at the 2025 Emmy Awards
Tramell Tillman’s special win for Severance at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Apple TV+])

Severance Tramell Tillman makes history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, 2025, after winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for the hit Apple TV+ series. He wins the statuette on Sunday against two of his Severance co-stars, Zach Cherry and John Turturro.

The White Lotus stars Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell, as well as Paradise actor James Marsden, were also nominated in the category. That said, Tillman's win marks the first time a Black actor has won the award in the category, who dedicated his win to his mom, whom he brought to the awards ceremony, and whom he referred to as his first acting coach.

Following Tramell Tillman's historic win at this year's Emmy Awards, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the actor. One fan said that Tillman taking home the trophy was a "groundbreaking Emmy win."

Other fans praised the actor's performance on the hit Apple TV+ series, with one netizen calling it "the greatest acting performance" in TV history. Meanwhile, someone else said that he made this season of the show and that it was a well-deserved win for Tillman.

Another commenter said that Tramell Tillman's win at this year's Emmy Awards is a "landmark moment for diversity" on TV, while someone else questioned why he hasn't won any award until now and is hoping that it won't be long until he gets the next one.

Read more: Major surprises and snubs at the 2025 Emmy Awards

One more win for Severance at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, but no trophy for major categories

Before the ceremony on Sunday, the Apple TV+ series led the pack with 27 nominations, and they went home with eight overall. Six of which were awarded during the Creative Arts Emmys last week, on September 6 and 7. Besides Tramell Tillman making history as the first Black man to win the Outstanding Supporting Actor (drama), Severance also went home with one more statuette on Sunday.

Britt Lower won Lead Actress in a Drama Series against Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Kathy Bates (Matlock), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat). The two major acting awards are in addition to the six series awards Severance won during the Creative Arts Emmys, including Production Design, Guest Actress for Merritt Wever, Title Design, and more.

That said, while the show didn't go empty-handed during the Sunday festivities, Severance did lose in some major categories. It lost the Best Drama category to HBO Max's medical drama The Pitt, and Adam Scott lost the Lead Actor (drama) category to The Pitt's Noah Wyle, his first Emmy win for acting after five nominations for ER from 1995 to 1999.

Two Severance directors were also nominated, Ben Stiller and Jessica Lee, but both lost against Adam Randall, who directed Slow Horses. Meanwhile, the Emmy Awards for Writing for a Drama series, where Dan Erickson was nominated for Severance, went to Dan Gilroy for Andor.

Another Apple TV+ series, The Studio, went home with the leading number of awards. The Seth Rogen comedy series won 13 of its 23 total nominations, including Best Comedy Series and both Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing in the comedy category for Rogen.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
