“hitting with all the chaos vibes”- Internet reacts to the final episode preview of Peacemaker season 2

HBO Max released the episode preview for the Peacemaker season 2 finale days before it arrives, teasing the final chapter of Christopher Smith's (John Cena) multiversal mayhem. The roughly 35-second teaser released on Friday, October 3, 2025, sees Chris back behind bars, defiantly declaring himself as the "angel of f**king death."

Ad

Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr. is leading the mission to explore the alternate realities at the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. The finale teaser also hints at Chris' team starting to question if they can trust the motives of the mission and shared glimpses of an alternate universe behind the doors, including a candy-themed world and a burning hellscape.

Ad

Trending

After seeing the trailer, fans were quick to comment about what they think of the upcoming Peacemaker season 2 finale, which drops on Thursday, October 9, 2025. An X user said that the teaser is "hitting with all the chaos vibes."

Briggs @briggsisgreat @DiscussingFilm Bro really said, “Buckle up, it’s the endgame” 👀🔥 Peacemaker Season 2 finale trailer hitting with all the chaos vibes.

Ad

Other fans shared their excitement about the upcoming finale episode that will mark the end of Chris's journey in the second season. One commenter claimed that things are about to get wild in episode 8. Meanwhile, someone else compared it to Peacemaker season 2 episode 7, which they claimed was fire, but from the teaser, it appeared that episode 8 will be even better.

Ediomo…👾 @BADHIT3 @DiscussingFilm Things are about to get wild… and chaotic. Are you ready for the end?.

Ad

Spindae2 (PKM White Thunder Era) @Spindae2 Episode 7 was 🔥🔥🔥 This seems even better 😍😭😍😭

Ad

sangre🦦 @sxngreee I have no idea whats going to happen in this finale and that makes me so excited

Ad

Other fans also theorized about what the team will find while exploring the alternate realities, with one of them speculating about Henry Cavill as Superman making an appearance from one of the doors. Another one shared that they think the portal will be either destroyed or taken away.

P. J. Lowry @PJ_Lowry @DiscussingFilm Imagine if one of the doors they open is to the DCEU and Henry Cavil makes an appearance as Superman.

Ad

J @Curlymaster69 Have a feeling that portal will get destroyed or taken away

Ad

More about Peacemaker season 2 finale, what to expect, and how long it's going to be

The Peacemaker season 2 finale episode is expected to pick up where episode 7 left off, and the fallout in the episode after Chris and his team landed on Earth-X. The previous episode ended with Chris being sent to prison and A.R.G.U.S. Now in possession of his QUC, also also teased in the finale preview.

Ad

A still from the series (Image via HBO Max)

With Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. now having access to the QUC, they send agents to explore multiple alternate dimensions. One of the alternate universes teased in the finale preview includes a candy-themed world with giant candies and mysterious crawlers. Another portal showed off a burning hellscape with human skulls with giant spider legs.

Ad

Besides the mystery and chaos lurking behind every portal that Flag Sr. and the team open, the season finale could explore what's next for Chris. He's in prison is refusing to let anyone visit him, as teaser in the preview, but someone could break him out of there as the world hangs in the balance.

It could be his team that has been wanting to visit him in prison and is also starting to question A.R.G.U.S.'s motives for their missions, if it's really for the good of the world. There's also the question of whether Keith will be coming for Chris since he didn't die in episode 7.

Ad

While there are a lot of questions that need exploring, there's also more time in the finale to explore various plot points. Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 will have a longer runtime than the previous episodes, which James Gunn previously confirmed on Threads, per TechRadar. It will be 57 minutes long, nearly twice as long as the previous episodes, which run roughly 30 minutes.

Catch Peacemaker season 2 episode 8, the finale, on HBO Max on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Previous episodes of the series are also available for streaming on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More