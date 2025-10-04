“hitting with all the chaos vibes”- Internet reacts to the final episode preview of Peacemaker season 2

HBO Max released the episode preview for the Peacemaker season 2 finale days before it arrives, teasing the final chapter of Christopher Smith's (John Cena) multiversal mayhem. The roughly 35-second teaser released on Friday, October 3, 2025, sees Chris back behind bars, defiantly declaring himself as the "angel of f**king death."
Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr. is leading the mission to explore the alternate realities at the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. The finale teaser also hints at Chris' team starting to question if they can trust the motives of the mission and shared glimpses of an alternate universe behind the doors, including a candy-themed world and a burning hellscape.
After seeing the trailer, fans were quick to comment about what they think of the upcoming Peacemaker season 2 finale, which drops on Thursday, October 9, 2025. An X user said that the teaser is "hitting with all the chaos vibes."
Other fans shared their excitement about the upcoming finale episode that will mark the end of Chris's journey in the second season. One commenter claimed that things are about to get wild in episode 8. Meanwhile, someone else compared it to Peacemaker season 2 episode 7, which they claimed was fire, but from the teaser, it appeared that episode 8 will be even better.
Other fans also theorized about what the team will find while exploring the alternate realities, with one of them speculating about Henry Cavill as Superman making an appearance from one of the doors. Another one shared that they think the portal will be either destroyed or taken away.
More about Peacemaker season 2 finale, what to expect, and how long it's going to be
The Peacemaker season 2 finale episode is expected to pick up where episode 7 left off, and the fallout in the episode after Chris and his team landed on Earth-X. The previous episode ended with Chris being sent to prison and A.R.G.U.S. Now in possession of his QUC, also also teased in the finale preview.
With Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. now having access to the QUC, they send agents to explore multiple alternate dimensions. One of the alternate universes teased in the finale preview includes a candy-themed world with giant candies and mysterious crawlers. Another portal showed off a burning hellscape with human skulls with giant spider legs.
Besides the mystery and chaos lurking behind every portal that Flag Sr. and the team open, the season finale could explore what's next for Chris. He's in prison is refusing to let anyone visit him, as teaser in the preview, but someone could break him out of there as the world hangs in the balance.
It could be his team that has been wanting to visit him in prison and is also starting to question A.R.G.U.S.'s motives for their missions, if it's really for the good of the world. There's also the question of whether Keith will be coming for Chris since he didn't die in episode 7.
While there are a lot of questions that need exploring, there's also more time in the finale to explore various plot points. Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 will have a longer runtime than the previous episodes, which James Gunn previously confirmed on Threads, per TechRadar. It will be 57 minutes long, nearly twice as long as the previous episodes, which run roughly 30 minutes.
Catch Peacemaker season 2 episode 8, the finale, on HBO Max on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Previous episodes of the series are also available for streaming on HBO Max.