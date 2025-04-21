Hollywood Demons on ID: Where is Kevin Von Erich now?

Kevin Von Erich, the sole survivor of the well-known Von Erich wrestling family, resides today in Boerne, Texas. Having spent close to 20 years in Hawaii, he returned to Texas in 2023. He purchased a 70-acre ranch northeast of Boerne, a tiny village near San Antonio. He and his wife, Pam, live there along with their family.

His two professional wrestler sons, Ross and Marshall, also reside on the ranch. According to MySanAntonio, Kevin came back to Texas due to his desire to be near his children and grandchildren. He spends more time outdoors and does family activities. The ranch is also utilized for wrestling activities.

Kevin is no longer a professional wrestler, but he still makes appearances in public and assists his sons in the ring. His return to Texas is a return to the state in which his family's wrestling heritage started.

The Von Erich family episode of Hollywood Demons is in season 1, episode 5, titled The Real Iron Claw. It aired on April 21, 2025, at 9 pm Pacific Time on Investigation Discovery (ID). The episode follows the last surviving Von Erich brother as he reveals truths about addiction and the darker side of fame affecting the family.

Kevin Von Erich's return to Texas and life on the ranch

Kevin Von Erich relocated to Texas in 2023 after residing in Hawaii since 2006, MySanAntonio reports. He purchased a 70-acre ranch outside Boerne and converted it to both a residence and a venue for wrestling events. The ranch also has memorabilia from his wrestling career in the form of pictures and items from the 1980s wrestling era.

Kevin mentioned that having his grandchildren around makes him happy and active. He loves working outdoors and being with his family. His sons, Ross and Marshall, are also professional wrestlers and frequently train and perform at the ranch. The facility has turned into a venue for family bonding and wrestling matches.

According to MySanAntonio, Kevin expressed gladness that he was back home in Texas and felt closer to where he comes from. The comeback also saw him reconnect with the fans and the wrestling universe in an environment with so many memories from his early years.

Wrestling involvement through his sons

While Kevin Von Erich retired from professional wrestling full-time in 1993, he has never fully left the sport. He remains involved in it through his sons, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, who are wrestlers themselves. They have both worked for Major League Wrestling (MLW) as well as other promotions.

As reported by Biography.com, Kevin surprised fans by making a public appearance at an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event in Texas in December 2023. He accompanied his sons to the ring and even pulled out the Iron Claw — the Von Erich family's iconic move.

This public appearance was a significant one for wrestling fans and demonstrated that Kevin Von Erich is still very much involved with the sport. His endorsement of Ross and Marshall has enabled them to continue the Von Erich legacy in contemporary wrestling. He frequently trains with them and provides advice based on his years of experience in the business.

Public speaking and media appearances

In 2023, Kevin Von Erich began a speaking tour, Stories from the Top Rope, according to Biography.com. In these appearances, he spoke about his life in professional wrestling and his family background. These were his first public engagements in more than 20 years and provided an opportunity for fans to learn about his life from him directly.

Later in the year, the movie The Iron Claw came out, portraying the life of the Von Erich family. Kevin attended the premiere of the movie, and according to Biography.com, he mentioned that the movie accurately captured the trials and journey of his family.

The film had shed light on Kevin's background and introduced fresh audiences to the Von Erichs' saga. Through his public speaking events and the film, Kevin Von Erich has restored contact with the wrestling community and continued to maintain his family's legacy.

Watch Hollywood Demons for more details about Kevin Von Erich.

