How Knuckles season 1 opening credit scene takes us back to the '90s

Paramount's new series Knuckles season 1 was released on April 26, 2024. A spinoff of Sonic the Hedgehog, British actor Idris Elba voices Knuckles the Echidna, as he trains his human friend Wade Whipple in the ways of the Echidna warrior.

The opening credits of Knuckles is a fun sequence that takes viewers back to the '90s with its retro music and 2D sketch animation. Featuring characters of the red Echidna and Wade as sketches, the sequence has been masterfully animated on different digital video discs.

The animation, done by Picturemill, depicts Knuckles jumping across the labels of DVDs in a binder as he goes through different colorful backdrops with Wade. This is accompanied by the names of the cast and crew as the music plays on.

The opening credits of Knuckles season 1 is a throwback to the past

The opening credits of Paramount's Knuckles series instantly take viewers back in time by playing The Warrior by Scandal featuring Patty Smyth. The rock song is from the band's 1984 debut album Warrior, which reached No. 17 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

Meanwhile, the song went number one on the US Rock Top Tracks chart and number one in Canada as well, winning a BMI Airplay Award in 1984. It also became a hit in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The song plays in the opening credit scene of Knuckles season 1, as the character goes through different scenes such as entering a portal, drinking coffee, and riding a motorcycle. One shot also depicts an old DVD player, reminiscent of the bygone era of the '90s. Meanwhile, the credits mention the cast and crew of the show, such as costume designer Eleanor Baker and editor Richard Ketteridge, among others.

While the sequence may just come across as silly doodle-style animation for kids, it serves as a fond throwback for the older generation who grew up with DVDs and 2D animated media. The marked art style and the presence of a DVD binder to keep all the discs are artefacts belonging to a different era in history, which makes this sequence a fun treat for '90s kids.

The cast of Knuckles season 1, explored

Reprising his role in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, Idris Elba stars as the titular red echidna who comes to Earth from a different planet. The full list of actors who appear in season 1 of the series is:

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Julian Barratt as Jack Sinclair

Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac

Rory McCann as "The Buyer", a former lackey of Doctor Robotnik and Knuckles' foe

Scott Mescudi as Mason, a corrupt G.U.N. agent working for the Buyer

Ellie Taylor as Willoughby, a corrupt G.U.N. agent working for the Buyer

Alice Tregonning as Susie Barnes

Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple, Wade's mother

Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple

Cary Elwes as "Pistol" Pete Whipple

What is Knuckles season 1 about? Plot explored

The story of Knuckles season 1 follows the red hero as he tries to learn and adapt to the ways of humans on Earth. At the same time, he decides to train Wade in Echidna-style fighting and turn him into a warrior. However, evil enemies are out to get Knuckles and exploit him for his power. The synopsis for the series reads:

"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3."

Created by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, all six episodes of Knuckles season 1 are currently available to stream on Paramount+.