How many episodes are there in Murder Before Evensong season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Lighthouse has brought to viewers a brand-new true crime series titled Murder Before Evensong. The series consists of six episodes and has been adapted from Reverend Richard Coles’ best-selling debut novel.
Set in a quiet English village in the 1980s, the series explores how a shocking murder threatens to shatter the peaceful façade of rural life in the village. Murder Before Evensong premiered on Acorn TV on September 29, 2025, with its first episode. Subsequent episodes are being released every Monday on the channel.
Murder Before Evensong: Release date and how to watch the series?
Murder Before Evensong premiered first on Acorn TV in the United States and Canada on September 29, 2025, before making its UK debut on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025. The six-episode drama airs new episodes weekly, every Monday. The series is exclusively available to watch on AMC Networks' Acorn TV streaming platform.
How Many Episodes Are There?
Murder Before Evensong comprises six hour-long episodes, each directed by David Moore and primarily written by Nick Hicks-Beach. The series blends the classic whodunnit structure with modern humour and small-village intrigue, promising a nostalgic yet refreshing take on the British mystery genre.
The release schedule is as follows:
Plot and synopsis explored
A synopsis for the series Murder Before Evensong is as follows:
“Canon Daniel Clement shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother - opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village."
It continues:
"And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."
The first episode opens with Canon Daniel Clement's life being turned upside-down when his difficult mother, Audrey, arrives unannounced. But a more serious challenge awaits Daniel when he stumbles upon the body of his parishioner, Anthony Bowness, cousin of Lord de Floures, who was researching Champton’s history during the war.
This forces Daniel to delve under the veneer of village life, questioning who he can trust and whether he himself was the intended murder victim. Throughout the six episodes, we will see Daniel, who is caught in the middle of a murder case, trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Cast list explored
Murder Before Evensong features a stellar cast list. It is as follows:
- Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement,
- Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement, Daniel’s stubborn mother
- Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo
- Adam James as Bernard De Floures
- Meghan Treadway as Honoria De Floures
- Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures
- Marion Bailey as Kath
- Amanda Hadingue as Dora
- Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper
- Francis Magee as Edgy
- Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite
The series has been adapted for television by Nick Hicks-Beach and directed by David Moore, who is best known for his works on Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland, and Marple.
Catch new episodes of Murder Before Evensong airing every Tuesday on Acorn TV.