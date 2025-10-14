  • home icon
  • Shows
  • How many episodes are there in Murder Before Evensong season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

How many episodes are there in Murder Before Evensong season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

By Sneha Haldar
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:01 GMT
A still from Murder Before Evensong (Image via Channel 5)
A still from Murder Before Evensong (Image via Channel 5)

The Lighthouse has brought to viewers a brand-new true crime series titled Murder Before Evensong. The series consists of six episodes and has been adapted from Reverend Richard Coles’ best-selling debut novel.

Ad

Set in a quiet English village in the 1980s, the series explores how a shocking murder threatens to shatter the peaceful façade of rural life in the village. Murder Before Evensong premiered on Acorn TV on September 29, 2025, with its first episode. Subsequent episodes are being released every Monday on the channel.

Murder Before Evensong: Release date and how to watch the series?

Murder Before Evensong premiered first on Acorn TV in the United States and Canada on September 29, 2025, before making its UK debut on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025. The six-episode drama airs new episodes weekly, every Monday. The series is exclusively available to watch on AMC Networks' Acorn TV streaming platform.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

How Many Episodes Are There?

Murder Before Evensong comprises six hour-long episodes, each directed by David Moore and primarily written by Nick Hicks-Beach. The series blends the classic whodunnit structure with modern humour and small-village intrigue, promising a nostalgic yet refreshing take on the British mystery genre.

The release schedule is as follows:

No.EpisodeOriginal Release Date
1Episode 129 September 2025
2Episode 26 October 2025
3Episode 313 October 2025
4Episode 4TBA
5Episode 5TBA
6Episode 6TBA
Ad

Plot and synopsis explored

A synopsis for the series Murder Before Evensong is as follows:

“Canon Daniel Clement shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother - opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village."
Ad

It continues:

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement on the series (Image via Channel 5)
Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement on the series (Image via Channel 5)
"And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."
Ad

The first episode opens with Canon Daniel Clement's life being turned upside-down when his difficult mother, Audrey, arrives unannounced. But a more serious challenge awaits Daniel when he stumbles upon the body of his parishioner, Anthony Bowness, cousin of Lord de Floures, who was researching Champton’s history during the war.

This forces Daniel to delve under the veneer of village life, questioning who he can trust and whether he himself was the intended murder victim. Throughout the six episodes, we will see Daniel, who is caught in the middle of a murder case, trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Ad

Cast list explored

Murder Before Evensong features a stellar cast list. It is as follows:

  • Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement,
  • Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement, Daniel’s stubborn mother
  • Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo
  • Adam James as Bernard De Floures
  • Meghan Treadway as Honoria De Floures
  • Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures
  • Marion Bailey as Kath
  • Amanda Hadingue as Dora
  • Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper
  • Francis Magee as Edgy
  • Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite

The series has been adapted for television by Nick Hicks-Beach and directed by David Moore, who is best known for his works on Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland, and Marple.

Ad

Catch new episodes of Murder Before Evensong airing every Tuesday on Acorn TV.

About the author
Sneha Haldar

Sneha Haldar

Twitter icon

Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.

As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.

If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.

A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sneha Haldar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications