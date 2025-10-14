How many episodes are there in Murder Before Evensong season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Lighthouse has brought to viewers a brand-new true crime series titled Murder Before Evensong. The series consists of six episodes and has been adapted from Reverend Richard Coles’ best-selling debut novel.

Ad

Set in a quiet English village in the 1980s, the series explores how a shocking murder threatens to shatter the peaceful façade of rural life in the village. Murder Before Evensong premiered on Acorn TV on September 29, 2025, with its first episode. Subsequent episodes are being released every Monday on the channel.

Murder Before Evensong: Release date and how to watch the series?

Murder Before Evensong premiered first on Acorn TV in the United States and Canada on September 29, 2025, before making its UK debut on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025. The six-episode drama airs new episodes weekly, every Monday. The series is exclusively available to watch on AMC Networks' Acorn TV streaming platform.

Ad

Trending

Ad

How Many Episodes Are There?

Murder Before Evensong comprises six hour-long episodes, each directed by David Moore and primarily written by Nick Hicks-Beach. The series blends the classic whodunnit structure with modern humour and small-village intrigue, promising a nostalgic yet refreshing take on the British mystery genre.

The release schedule is as follows:

No. Episode Original Release Date 1 Episode 1 29 September 2025 2 Episode 2 6 October 2025 3 Episode 3 13 October 2025 4 Episode 4 TBA 5 Episode 5 TBA 6 Episode 6 TBA

Ad

Plot and synopsis explored

A synopsis for the series Murder Before Evensong is as follows:

“Canon Daniel Clement shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother - opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village."

Ad

It continues:

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement on the series (Image via Channel 5)

"And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."

Ad

The first episode opens with Canon Daniel Clement's life being turned upside-down when his difficult mother, Audrey, arrives unannounced. But a more serious challenge awaits Daniel when he stumbles upon the body of his parishioner, Anthony Bowness, cousin of Lord de Floures, who was researching Champton’s history during the war.

This forces Daniel to delve under the veneer of village life, questioning who he can trust and whether he himself was the intended murder victim. Throughout the six episodes, we will see Daniel, who is caught in the middle of a murder case, trying to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Ad

Cast list explored

Murder Before Evensong features a stellar cast list. It is as follows:

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement,

Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement, Daniel’s stubborn mother

Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo

Adam James as Bernard De Floures

Meghan Treadway as Honoria De Floures

Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures

Marion Bailey as Kath

Amanda Hadingue as Dora

Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper

Francis Magee as Edgy

Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite

The series has been adapted for television by Nick Hicks-Beach and directed by David Moore, who is best known for his works on Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland, and Marple.

Ad

Catch new episodes of Murder Before Evensong airing every Tuesday on Acorn TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More