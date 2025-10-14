Murder Before Evensong season 1 episode 3 - Why did the floating body complicate the investigation?

The third episode of Murder Before Evensong season 1 opens with growing tension in the quiet village of Champton, where Canon Daniel Clement’s dual roles as priest and amateur investigator continue to collide. The episode aired yesterday, October 13, 2025, on Acorn TV.

The once-simple case of Anthony Bowness’s murder begins to unravel completely when the second body of Ned Thwaite is discovered floating in the lake. What began as a local whodunit mystery suddenly transforms into something darker and more tangled, rooted in the village’s buried history.

Why does the floating body in the lake complicate the investigation in Murder Before Evensong season 1?

A still from Murder Before Evensong (Image via Channel 5)

The discovery of Ned Thwaite’s body upends everything the investigation had established so far. In the previous episode, Ned was the primary suspect in Anthony Bowness’s death after his wife, Jane, accused him of killing Anthony out of jealousy. Their strained marriage and Ned’s public altercations with Anthony made him a convenient culprit. But with Ned now dead, that theory collapses entirely.

Instead of solving one murder, Clement and DS Vanloo now find themselves facing two interconnected deaths, each reflecting a different set of motives. Was Ned murdered to silence him, or was his death an act of revenge tied to Anthony’s killing? Either possibility forces Clement to re-evaluate every assumption he made till now.

Unraveling the village’s past, which may have a link to the double murders

As the investigation continues, Canon Clement begins to suspect that the murders are not isolated acts of violence but part of a deeper pattern. Both victims, Anthony Bowness and Ned Thwaite, were connected through more than personal disputes.

This becomes clear when Clement uncovers hints of wartime secrets long buried in the village’s history, suggesting that the motives behind both deaths might stretch back decades.

DS Vanloo dismisses this theory, but Clement’s instincts tell him otherwise. Clement turns into a detective as he digs into archives, personal letters, and stories the older villagers would rather keep forgotten.

Murder Before Evensong, season 1 episode 3, further deepens the mystery

On the other hand, Margaret Portis is worried that Clement’s involvement is damaging his standing in the parish, while Audrey Clement tries to maintain a sense of calm at home. Meanwhile, Jane Thwaite’s guilt and confusion grow heavier since she had accused her husband of murder, only for him to end up dead.

Moreover, the episode’s tension peaks with a protest against the church’s stance on AIDS. The demonstration, police intervention, and mounting mistrust reflect the broader social unrest in the village, which makes uncovering the truth even more difficult.

At the end of the third episode, Clement stands at the edge of the lake, contemplating how the two deaths have exposed an undercurrent of deceit and moral decay in the village he thought he knew so well.

The discovery of the second body doesn’t just double the tragedy. It dismantles the narrative of the first murder, forcing everyone, including Clement, to question whom they can trust. What began as a straightforward investigation now spirals into a web of secrets, lies, and long-suppressed histories.

When is Murder Before Evensong season 1 episode 4 premiering?

As per the release schedule of Murder Before Evensong, the fourth episode is scheduled to release next Monday, October 20, 2025. The episode will further explore the progress in the case.

The series stars Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement, Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement, Daniel’s stubborn mother, Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo, and Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite.

