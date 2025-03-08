How many episodes are there in Netflix's Just One Look (Juste Un Regard)? Explained

Just One Look arrived on Netflix on March 5, 2025. Just One Look is a Polish mystery thriller adapted from Harlan Coben’s 2004 novel of the same name. The show, which is directed by Marek Lechki and Monika Filipowicz, is about a woman who finds a strange picture of her husband and is desperate to find out what it means.

The show premiered on Netflix in March, and now thriller fans can watch the entire season all at once. The show has six episodes, and each one is about 45 minutes long. Viewers can stream all six episodes on Netflix, both in their original Polish language and with English dubs. The filming of the series took place in Warsaw, Poland.

Greta Rembiewska, a happily married woman, finds an old photo of her husband, Jacek, and her life changes. The photo shows unfamiliar faces, one of which is crossed out. Soon after, Jacek disappears, leaving Greta with secrets and in danger.

Just One Look's six episodes maintain suspense and pacing as Greta discovers shocking details about her husband's past while she solves the mystery.

Looking into Netflix's Just One Look (Juste Un Regard) episodes

The 6-episodes series is about a jewelry designer named Greta Remiewska, who thinks her life with her husband Jacek and their two kids is perfect. But everything falls apart when she finds a picture she has never seen before.

The mysterious picture has one face crossed out in red and shows Jacek with a group of people she doesn't know. When she tells Jacek about it, he acts strangely, takes the picture, and then disappears.

Greta starts looking into where the picture came from since she has no idea what happened. Her search brings her to people she didn't expect to meet, like Karol Wespa, a mysterious benefactor who has been sending her flowers every year since a terrible event in her past.

Greta can't get rid of the memories of the fire at a music club 15 years ago, which left her with terrible scars and killed almost everyone inside. She was the only one who survived.

Greta learns that the fire and Jacek's disappearance may have something to do with each other as she digs deeper. The secrets about her husband's past get worse, which brings her to Borys Gajewicz, a former prosecutor.

He is still trying to figure out what happened when his daughter was killed and thinks Jacek may have been involved. Greta's friend Kamila Sosnik also sees strange things going on near their house, which makes things even more tense.

Things get even more exciting when Greta meets Jimmy D., who is the lead singer of the band that played at the club the night of the fire. He seems to know more than he initially admits, and when he shows Greta an old video, it shows shocking truths that she didn't expect. What she thought she knew about her husband and his past is now proved wrong after seeing the video.

As Greta gets closer to finding the truth, she puts herself in great danger. She has to remember things that are broken and fight against people and things that want to hide the past. She has to face the painful truth behind the picture, the fire, and the real identity of the man she married because threats are coming her way and her children are in danger.

Cast of Just One Look

In Just One Look, Maria Dębska plays the role of Greta Rembiewska. Jacek Lawniczak, played by Cezary Łukaszewicz, is Greta's husband.

Playing the role of Jimmy D., the musician who knows important things about the fire, is Piotr Stramowski. Andrzej Zelinski portrays Karol Wespa, the mysterious benefactor who has a secret plan.

Marta Malikowska plays Kamila Sosnik, Greta's loyal friend who helps her figure out what's going on, while Miroslaw Zbrojewicz plays Borys Gajewicz, a prosecutor.

In Just One Look, themes of trust, lying, and the weight of past hurts are explored. The show portrays Greta's emotional turmoil and the dangers she faces as she fights to find the truth.

Fans of the TV shows based on Harlan Coben's books will probably enjoy this one because it has both psychological tension and plot twists from crime thrillers.

Just One Look is available to stream on Netflix.

