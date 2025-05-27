How many episodes are there in Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie is a four-part docuseries that aired on Investigation Discovery over two consecutive nights, May 26 and May 27, 2025. The series marks Sherri Papini’s first in-depth on-camera appearance since her 2016 disappearance, which she later admitted was a hoax.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie premiered with its first two episodes on May 26 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining two episodes on May 27 in the same time slot. The episodes—Exodus, I'm a Liar, Multiple Truths, and It's Complicated—explore the full scope of her fabricated kidnapping, legal consequences, and her latest account of events.

Viewers can stream the series on Max, Philo, and Sling TV. The series revisits the case that once gripped national headlines and now presents Papini's own version of what she claims happened.

The episode count of Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie explored

As mentioned earlier, the docuseries Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie consists of four episodes, each focusing on a distinct phase of the high-profile kidnapping hoax involving Sherri Papini.

Episode 1 - Exodus - Introduces the 2016 disappearance and media response, while setting up the early narrative built by Sherri Papini.

Introduces the 2016 disappearance and media response, while setting up the early narrative built by Sherri Papini. Episode 2 - I'm a Liar - Focuses on Papini’s admissions and examines her reasons for orchestrating the false kidnapping, including statements made during her polygraph test.

Focuses on Papini’s admissions and examines her reasons for orchestrating the false kidnapping, including statements made during her polygraph test. Episode 3 - Multiple Truths - Investigates conflicting narratives through interviews with Papini, her associates, and federal agents, revealing deeper psychological and relational factors.

Investigates conflicting narratives through interviews with Papini, her associates, and federal agents, revealing deeper psychological and relational factors. Episode 4 - It's Complicated - Concludes with Papini’s updated version of events, her emotional state post-incarceration, and commentary from mental health professionals and legal experts.

Release schedule and streaming platforms for Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie

The four-part docuseries Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie aired over two nights on Investigation Discovery, beginning May 26, 2025. The first two episodes premiered back-to-back on Monday, followed by the final two episodes on Tuesday, May 27—both nights at 9:00 p.m. ET. The docuseries is also available for streaming on Max, which aired each episode simultaneously with the live broadcast.

For viewers without cable access, Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie can be streamed on platforms that carry Investigation Discovery, including Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. Philo offers a seven-day free trial, while Sling TV’s discounted offer and Max’s on-demand access provide additional viewing options.

More about Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie

The official synopsis for the series on Investigation Discovery reads:

"Sherri Papini gains infamy for lying to the FBI, but the public perceives her based on a one-sided narrative. Papini pleads guilty and goes to prison for lying about her abduction, but her side of the story has never been told — until now."

In Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie, the California woman at the center of a widely publicized kidnapping hoax reenacts her 2016 disappearance and sits for a polygraph test to share her version of events. As reported by Fox News on May 24, 2025, Sherri Papini was initially hesitant to participate but ultimately agreed, with mental health support in place. Director Nicole Rittenmeyer told the outlet:

“She really did not want to do either one of those things, but I think she saw this as her one shot at getting her story out, and she was going to do whatever it took.”

The docuseries includes testimony from Brett Bartlett, a retired law enforcement officer who administered the lie detector. While he validated some of Papini’s claims, he also highlighted inconsistencies, telling her:

“Your body is telling me otherwise,” when she denied planning to travel with her ex-boyfriend James Reyes.

According to the series, Papini now claims that the fabricated details involving masked women were a cover to avoid directly implicating Reyes, whose DNA was found on her clothing. The production also explores a psychological dimension. Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie presents this updated account alongside interviews with family, legal experts, and law enforcement.

