Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie is an upcoming documentary series that follows the story of a 34-year-old mother who staged her own disappearance and went to jail for it. The series will premiere today, May 26, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

The disappearance of Sherri Papini, who vanished without a trace, only to return a few days later, shocked the Redding neighbourhood of California. Following her disappearance, her husband arranged for a search party to look for her. Surprisingly, a few days later, on Thanksgiving, Sherri was discovered on a highway. She alleged that two Hispanic women abducted her. However, later on, it was revealed that this was a lie.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie explores the events surrounding her mysterious disappearance. It will provide details of the case and delve into what happened after Papini was discovered.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie- Release date and how to watch?

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie is a new documentary series on Investigation Discovery. The first episode will premiere on May 26, 2025, at 7:00 PM on the ID channel.

Viewers who prefer to stream online can watch it on the Max streaming platform. Max is HBO's streaming service, a subscription-based platform that costs $9.99 per month.

What is Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie all about?

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie follows the case of the disappearance of California mother Sherri Papini in 2016. Papini went missing for 22 days from her Redding, California, neighborhood, and reappeared claiming that she had been kidnapped and tortured by two Hispanic women wearing masks.

This prompted a nationwide search for her alleged captors. However, soon the investigators found contradictions in the case, and the story took an unexpected turn. It was eventually revealed that her kidnapping was a fraud, and she had lied to the police about it.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie presents the full case, starting with the details of her disappearance. It also explores how Sherri's lies were caught, which led to her imprisonment.

It also explores the recent turn Papini's case has taken after she withdrew her admission that she had lied about being kidnapped by Hispanic women. She has now recounted a different version of events in her new story, where she claims that she was indeed abducted, but by her ex-boyfriend, Reyes.

The show brings to us interviews with Papini herself, as well as her parents, Richard and Loretta Graeff, and her sister-in-law, Suzanne Papini. It also presents viewers with accounts from the FBI agent who was in charge of her case and others who were also associated with it.

What is Sherri Papini now saying about her alleged abduction?

Almost two years after being released from prison, Sherri Papini has suddenly changed her story. She is now claiming that her ex-boyfriend, Reyes, had abducted her after she planned to end their relationship.

According to Papini, she had initially made up the story of abduction by two Hispanic women because she did not want her husband, Keith, to find out about her affair with Reyes. Sherri now claims that she was kidnapped by Reyes after she asked him to meet her so that she could end her affair with him. Reyes has denied these claims.

Don't miss Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie to know more about the recent turn the case has taken.

