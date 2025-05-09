Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week (May 9, 2025)? Explained

ABC's 20/20 is set to release a new episode on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9:01 pm ET. It is a two-hour special episode that is titled Blood on the Door and will take a look at the 2004 murder of 21-year-old college student Johnia Berry in Knoxville, Tennessee.

So, yes, there is a new episode of 20/20 airing this week on Friday, May 9, 2025, and the two-hour episode will run from 9:01 pm to 11 pm ET on ABC.

The episode will take a look at how one of Johnia's roommates was initially a suspect but was later cleared. While the case went cold for years, thanks to Johnia's mother's persistent efforts, new evidence emerged that helped bring justice to the 21-year-old.

Deborah Roberts is the reporter who examines the episode as it delves deep into the case through eyewitness interviews, crime scene reconstructions, and audio recordings of police interrogations.

The episode highlights mistakes made in the initial investigation, the emotional toll on the victim's family, and how forensic technology and perseverance paved the way for justice.

20/20: Blood on the Door - All about Johnia Berry's murder explored

Johnia Berry was stabbed to death in her Knoxville, Tennessee apartment where she stayed with a male roommate on December 6, 2004, according to ABC. Police reports stated that Johnia was stabbed multiple times and died on the spot, while her roommate was also injured but survived. The attacker reportedly broke in by breaking a window and a violent struggle ensued for several minutes.

As per Oxygen, investigators initially focused on the roommate because his injuries were consistent with a struggle. He was questioned but was never charged. According to Knox County authorities, forensic evidence was insufficient and no witnesses identified the attacker, leaving the case to stall.

For the next few years, the investigation made little headway. Then in 2007, police got a lead when a man named Vincent Gerald Scott was arrested in a separate case. According to the report, his DNA matched the evidence found in Johnia's apartment, leading to a re-examination of the old evidence.

According to police affidavits and investigation reports, Scott confessed that he had entered the apartment with the intention of burglary. He added that in a panic during a confrontation, he stabbed Johnia and her roommate.

20/20: Blood on the Door - The court trial

Vincent Jarrell Scott was arrested in 2007 for Johnia Berry's murder and faced charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated robbery. Scott's case was heard in Knox County Criminal Court, where prosecutors presented DNA evidence linking him to the crime scene as well as his confession.

Scott accepted a plea deal in 2009 and pleaded guilty to felony murder and aggravated burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison, with the option of parole after 51 years. According to court documents, the deal was made to save the Berry family from a lengthy court process and send the accused to prison.

The 20/20 episode Blood on the Door takes a look at 21-year-old Johnia's murder and how her mother's relentless efforts helped bring her justice.

The case sends a larger message about justice, accountability, and victims' rights. With in-depth reporting and exclusive access to the case files, this episode revisits one of Knoxville's most horrific murders, highlighting both the successes and failures of the justice system.

Fans of the show can watch 20/20: Blood on the Door, on ABC Channel on Friday, May 9, 2025. The episode will also be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

